Home Sport Cricket

WPL 2023: Meghana seeks turnaround in an 'unforgiving' role

The Giants opener has the full backing of the head coach Haynes as she look to turn things around
 

Published: 14th March 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Titans batter S Meghana. (Photo | BCCI)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When the pandemic broke out in 2020, it had affected the women's game, including the careers of some cricketers — but not for all. For some, like S Meghana, it was a new lease of life when the sport resumed almost after a year. In the two seasons that followed — 2020-21 & 2021-22 — the Railways opener smashed 980 runs in 20 innings across formats in the domestic circuit at an average of 51.57.

The batting prodigy from Andhra was in the form of her life. She was oozing confidence, tearing apart bowling attacks for fun. Having made her India debut in 2016, the opener was on her comeback trail, breaking down the doors for selection one knock at a time. To put things into context, it was similar to the kind of performance male cricketer Mayank Agarwal had shown in the lead-up to his India debut. And deservingly, Meghana made a comeback in early 2022 when she was selected for the New Zealand tour before the ODI World Cup.

Cut to 2023, Meghana is with the Gujarat Titans in the Women's Premier League where has had a forgettable run so far — 34 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 106.25. If she was already struggling to get herself going, the ball Meghana got out against Delhi Capitals on Saturday summed up her campaign so far. A perfect off-stump yorker from Marizanne Kapp that came back in late to castle the stumps. It would not be an understatement to say that nine out of 10 batters would have gotten out to that. Such has been her luck so far in the WPL, in fact, in the last 12 months.

Since she made her India comeback, Meghana has featured in 14 of the 53 games the team has played across formats despite being with the contingent throughout. She was a standby in the ODI WC, a backup opener in every series since, and again travelling reserve during the 2023 T20 World Cup. In South Africa, Meghana was rolling her arms in the nets before taking out the frustration on the white leather once the main batters were done with their sessions.

While it is understandably difficult for any athlete to be on the bench for that long, it also makes one wonder whether her confidence has taken a hit. Giants head coach Rachael Haynes doesn't think so. The former Australian cricketer believes that it is more to do with the "unforgiving" role Meghana is playing for the team. "We have asked her to play a very specific role and that is to kick off and take the game on in the powerplay," Haynes said in a media interaction on Monday.

"We think that really suits her game. She is a natural ball striker and somebody who can be very dangerous at the top of order. It probably comes with high risk, we have asked her to play a high-risk game. When it comes off, it looks absolutely brilliant and when it doesn't, unfortunately, you do get out early. I think that was the case in many careers, you can see that role can be unforgiving at times."

It comes as no surprise that Giants have asked her to play that role. After all, watching Meghana bat in full flow can be quite a sight. The lofted shots down the ground, and through extra-covers, her ability to hit bowlers through the line irrespective of the length — it would make one wonder how she is not an international regular. However, when things aren't going her way, how does one handle it, especially in such a short, high-pressure tournament?

Haynes feels that it all comes down to reiterating the confidence they have in the player. "I think we have seen glimpses of what she is capable of (against UP Warriorz when she scored a 15-ball 24), but she has unfortunately gotten out. For me as a coach, it is about reinforcing her role, reinforcing her confidence and also working with her. I had a really good session with her in the training today (Monday). She hit the ball beautifully. From our point of view, she is backed (to the tilt) and we want to see her be successful. It is just about reiterating that and making sure that when she goes out to bat, she is focussed on the things she can control, and just leaving the past behind."

As Giants take on Mumbai Indians in a crucial game on Tuesday, Meghana's contribution will be all the more crucial for them at the top. While they would want her to come good, all the Giants expect off Meghana is to leave the last four outings behind and try to do what is capable of on the field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WPL S Meghana Gujarat Titans
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp