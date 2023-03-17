Ahead of ODIs World Cup, homework begins

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a job well done in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the onus will shift to the three-match ODI series, the first of which is at Mumbai on Friday. The much-maligned 50-overs format has been searching for some context in recent years. This one, though, promises to be a series with something at stake for both the teams as they try to dot the i’s and cross the t’s ahead of this year’s 50-over World Cup, also in India.

From India’s perspective, this is an opportunity to have a closer look at their couple of players and spots ahead of the event this winter. With continued questions over both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, they will look at firming up their option B and option C in place if two of their premium match-winners don’t get fit in time for the World Cup.

The said options include playing Ishan Kishan as the specialist keeper or asking KL Rahul to keep wickets. The latter kept wickets in all three of the games against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Replacing Bumrah is a slightly more difficult proposition but they are increasingly favouring using Umran Malik as an enforcer in the middle overs; it’s not a like-for-like replacement but it’s the management trying to be creative.

They have also looked at fielding all-rounders right till No. 9. The logic is pretty simple. If this is going to be a run-scoring World Cup, it’s better to aim over par or have a team that’s capable of chasing over par. And a batting line-up that can bat till No. 9 allows the team to do that (it’s an area where the team failed in the last World Cup cycle). So, do not be surprised if the team fields the likes of Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel as late as No 8 or No 9 to arrive at a combination that works for the team.

One area of the side that needs a degree of experimentation is the No. 4 spot. Shreyas Iyer, the incumbent, has been withdrawn after he complained of back pain. How will the team management plug that gap? For starters, Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to crack the ODI code, is likely to be given an extended run in this series. Meanwhile, Rahul is expected to be the No. 5.

“Obviously there is no timeline but we have to hope for the best,” Pandya said on Iyer. “It is going to impact, obviously we are going to miss him but we will have to slowly start finding solutions if he is not around (for a long time). If he is around, he is more than welcome but if he is not, then there is a lot of time to think about it and see how we can go forward,” Pandya added. He also confirmed that Kishan and Gill will open.

As much as the hosts will like to make a statement by winning this series, they will be aware of the bigger picture.

ODIs before the WC

West Indies (A) Three

Australia (H) Three

Asia Cup (A)*

* Pakistan is slated to host the event

