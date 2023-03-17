Home Sport Cricket

India win toss, bowl against Australia in 1st ODI

All-rounder Pandya is making his debut as ODI captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will return for the final two matches of the series. 

Published: 17th March 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shubman Gill bats during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

India's Shubman Gill bats during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MUMBAI: India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in Mumbai for the first of their three one-day internationals on Friday.

All-rounder Pandya is making his debut as ODI captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will return for the final two matches of the series. Rohit has a family wedding, local media said.

Australian opener David Warner is not fully fit after he left the preceding Test series midway through with a concussion and a hairline fracture of the elbow, skipper Steve Smith said after the toss.

Mitchell Marsh will therefore open the batting while Josh Inglis takes the gloves to replace wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who is unwell.

India are fielding four quicks, including Pandya, alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for their starting XI.

The hosts won the four-Test series 2-1 but now both countries turn their focus to preparations for the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya australia Mumbai ODI
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp