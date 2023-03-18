Home Sport Cricket

IND VS AUS: Important we recover properly to perform better, says Mohammed Shami

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ace pacer Mohammed Shami has stressed on the importance of recovery after bowling India to a five-wicket win against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhade stadium here.

The right-arm quick returned with figures of 6-2-17-3 on Friday as India restricted Australia to 188 in 35.4 overs and then returned to overhaul the target in 39.5 overs.

"The plan was to keep it simple. We had discussed in team meeting as well to make a good start, to keep the ball in good areas and stick to our line and length," he said in conversation with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj in a video posted on BCCI. tv.

"The heat was also an issue. When we bowled the first spell it was hot but later it got a bit better to bowl when the wind started blowing."

The 32-year-old had missed the training for the first ODI to recover from the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

"After 40 overs of the Ahmedabad Test, I needed 1-2 days to recover. I completed that recovery and came here for the match," he said.

"The management accepted that I needed recovery. We have played so many matches that we know our skills and ability. So it is important that we recover properly to perform better."

Siraj also claimed three wickets for 29 runs to play a huge role in India's win.

"When I get the new ball, I try to bowl inswing. Like when there is a left-hander, I try to bowl inswing. I wanted to take as many wickets in the powerplay. I got one wicket," he said.

"But when I went to fine leg when you were bowling, I was thinking 'what is happening'. I was wondering if the umpire has given you the new ball or what? "

"Then when I came to bowl, the ball was moving off the wicket nicely. So, I also looked to bowl consistently in one area. I also got tips from you and we enjoyed the bowling in Wankhade."

India will take on Australia in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

