Home Sport Cricket

VAP Trophy: Holders Rovers to meet Trotters in final

The first semifinal match of the VAP Trophy, to be played between Sanmar-Alwarpet and Sanmar-Jolly Rovers, was abandoned due to rain.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first semifinal match of the VAP Trophy, to be played between Sanmar-Alwarpet and Sanmar-Jolly Rovers. was abandoned due to rain. The other semifinal between India Cements-Grand Slam and MRF-Globe Trotters suffered the same fate. Holders Jolly Rovers CC will now meet Globe Trotters SC in the final.

Brief scores: Sanmar-Alwarpet 192/5 in 43 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 88 n.o., D Rahul 4/40)vs  Sanmar-Jolly Rovers. (match abandoned); India Cements-Grand Slam 46/2 in 11.2 ovs vs MRF-Globe Trotters (match abandoned).

ODI ticket sales

The ticket sales for the 3rd one-dayer between India and Australia to be played on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be sold on Saturday from 11 AM onwards from the counters at Victoria Hostel road. 

Gill sets pace

Driving a Subaru Impreza, Gaurav Gill along with first-time co-driver Aniruddha Rangneskar set the pace on the opening day in the FIA-APRC (Asia Rally Cup, Round-2) segment of the 46th South India Rally which is also a round of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship being organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VAP Trophy
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp