VAP Trophy: Holders Rovers to meet Trotters in final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first semifinal match of the VAP Trophy, to be played between Sanmar-Alwarpet and Sanmar-Jolly Rovers. was abandoned due to rain. The other semifinal between India Cements-Grand Slam and MRF-Globe Trotters suffered the same fate. Holders Jolly Rovers CC will now meet Globe Trotters SC in the final.

Brief scores: Sanmar-Alwarpet 192/5 in 43 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 88 n.o., D Rahul 4/40)vs Sanmar-Jolly Rovers. (match abandoned); India Cements-Grand Slam 46/2 in 11.2 ovs vs MRF-Globe Trotters (match abandoned).

ODI ticket sales

The ticket sales for the 3rd one-dayer between India and Australia to be played on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be sold on Saturday from 11 AM onwards from the counters at Victoria Hostel road.

Gill sets pace

Driving a Subaru Impreza, Gaurav Gill along with first-time co-driver Aniruddha Rangneskar set the pace on the opening day in the FIA-APRC (Asia Rally Cup, Round-2) segment of the 46th South India Rally which is also a round of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship being organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club.

