Mumbai Indians bags New York franchise in Major League Cricket

Earlier, GMR group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, have invested alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Seattle Orcas, while Chennai Super Kings are part of the Texas team.

Published: 20th March 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW YORK: After Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians have now joined the US cricket revolution bandwagon as they acquired the New York franchise in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC), here on Monday.

"The team will participate in the inaugural edition of MLC subject to completion of customary due diligence; negotiation, and execution of definitive binding agreements, and receipt of required corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals and compliances," a press release stated.

"I am thrilled to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI Family! With our entry into the first cricket league in the US, I hope we are able to establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket! This is another new beginning for MI and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead," owner Nita Ambani said. 

The MI New York will be the fifth franchise after Mumbai Indians (IPL), MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), and Mumbai Indians (WPL), in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues. 

