2023 ODI WC in India likely to start on Oct 5, final in Ahmedabad: Report

Published: 22nd March 2023 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Motera stadium

The 2023 World Cup final is set to be played at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 2023 ODI World Cup in India is likely to start on October 5 with the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to a report.

The BCCI has shortlisted at least a dozen venues for the 10-team marquee event, which will see 48 matches, including three knockouts across the 46-day period, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

The 11 other shortlisted venues, according to the report, are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

Except for the final match, which is set to be played at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has not specified the venues for any games as yet.

The list of 12 cities, however, does not include Mohali and Nagpur, which had hosted a Test match against visiting Australia recently.

India had won the title when it last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

