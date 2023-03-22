Ex-Australian coach S Sriram backs Smith to play a big role in World Cup

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The way Steve Smith is leading Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins has drawn admiration from all quarters. Smith has been marshalling his resources well. His bowling changes have been spot on and his fielding has been extraordinary.

"Smith is enjoying his captaincy. He is a very experienced batter, having led Australia before. That experience has come in handy on this tour. Plus, having toured India several times in the past he is aware of the conditions and leading from the front," said S Sriram, former assistant coach of Australia.

Nathan Ellis too vouched that Smith was indeed a positive influence on him. "Smith is really good as a captain. Steve has been great to me, a really calming influence. Knowing that he backs me, has enabled me to perform better," said Ellis.

What makes him stand out is also his ability to read the conditions. "He also knows what angles the bowlers will bowl and sets the field accordingly. Plus, he is a brilliant fielder and an asset to any side," pointed out Sriram.

For Wednesday's game, Sriram believes that Smith will once again look at Starc to deliver for his side, especially in the power play. "Smith knows how to handle Starc. Starc will once again be a thorn in the flesh of the India top-order. On his day, it will be difficult to play him as he is accurate and can swing the ball with a lively pace."

"The score is 1-1. Smith is not a person to be carried away by all these talks. He knows his job. He understands that beating India in India is always tough. He will watch and do things as per the flow of the game, keeping in mind the situation."

