Home Sport Cricket

WPL: Capitals 'Caps-ey' of league stage with victory, enter final

In what was a spin-dominating encounter, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen shared six wicket between themselves.

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals’ Alice Capsey (L) celebrates a wicket with teammates on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With a clinical performance against UP Warriorz in their final league game at the CCI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Delhi Capitals finished on the top of the points table and directly qualified for the final of the Women’s Premier League. Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will face each other in the eliminator on Friday.

In what was a spin-dominating encounter, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen shared six wickets between themselves. At one point, UP were struggling at 91/4, but Tahlia McGrath took it upon herself to smash an unbeaten 58, helping UP get to 138/6.

In reply, Capitals went out all guns blazing with Shafali Verma (16-ball 21) and Meg Lanning (23-ball 39) taking the attack to the bowlers. When they lost three quick wickets, Capsey and Marizanne Kapp made sure there was no further hiccups. The former scored 34 runs from 32 balls before getting out to Sophie Ecclestone, but Kapp took Capitals home in 17.1 overs. 

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians trumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the star of the match as the youngster took three wickets for just 22 runs to restrict RCB for 125/9 before guiding the team through the chase with an unbeaten 27-ball 33. With that win, Mumbai moved to the top of the table, but the Capitals’ victory later in the evening meant they finished second. RCB finished fourth with Gujarat Giants ending up in last place. 

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 125/9 in 20 overs (Richa 29, Perry 29;  Kerr 3/22) lost to Mumbai Indians 129/6 in 16.3 overs (Kerr 31 n.o, Bhatia 30; Ahuja 2/5)

UP Warriorz 138/6 in 20 overs (McGrath 58 n.o; Capsey 3/26)  lost to Delhi Capitals 142/5 in 17.5 overs (Capsey 34, Kapp 34 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WPL UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp