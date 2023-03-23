Home Sport Cricket

All-round Hardik lends India flexibility

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (File photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For quite some time, Hardik Pandya had been struggling with his back and was not getting into bowling fitness until last year. He had performed as a batter and retained his spot in the India team.

Last year after he started bowling first during the IPL for his side Gujarat Titans, and later for India, he gave his national team more flexibility and options with his all-around exploits.  

Like on previous occasions, Pandya showed on Wednesday why he will be playing a big role (with both bat and ball) when India hosts the World Cup later this year. Against Australia in the third and final ODI here, he picked three top-order wickets to halt their march.

Former India bowling coach B Arun lauded the way Pandya bowled at Chepauk.

"It was a brilliant effort of seam bowling by Hardik. With his subtle variations and speed he foxed the Aussies," said Arun. Rohit Sharma used Hardik in short spells and he delivered for the team when it mattered the most.

“Pandya lends flexibility to the side. His presence gives the team the option to play an extra spinner if required,’’ added Arun.

