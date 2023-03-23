Home Sport Cricket

Heavy spin attack augurs well for UP Warriorz: Venkatesh Prasad

Amongst pacers, Prasad felt that Shikha Pandey has done a "good job" along with overseas stars like Marizanne Kapp and Kim Garth.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad feels that the spin attack of UP Warriorz will come good for them in their pursuit to reach the final of the Women's Premier League. Warriorz will take on Mumbai Indians in the eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Warriorz, a team that has Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, and the U19 star leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, have relied heavily on their spin attack in the bowling department and it has worked out well so far. "For some reason, I feel it can be UP Warriorz because they have got a good spin attack," Prasad, who is commentating on the WPL in Jio Cinema, told reporters in a select media interaction.

"Now with the second leg of the tournament, there is a bit of a turn. Like yesterday, there was some turn, and no one had thought that Gujarat Giants would defend such a small total of 147 against a strong batting line-up like Delhi Capitals, who had Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen."

Amongst pacers, Prasad felt that Shikha Pandey has done a "good job" along with overseas stars like Marizanne Kapp and Kim Garth. The former India pacer also felt that the emphasis on fitness needs to grow and the Indian pacers will get quicker and better in time "A lot of them have impressed me actually. Marizanne Kapp and Sophie Devine did a good job, and so did Ellyse Perry. Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque''s left-arm spin, Asha Joy's wrist spin, she hadn't got many opportunities but the other day, she was brilliant. The fitness standard needs to improve. The players will get quicker and better in a couple of years."

