Home Sport Cricket

In front of full house at Chepauk, a typical Chennai rhythm plays out

It is a familiar sight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Jadeja does it for two months a year in a sea of yellow during the Indian Premier League.

Published: 23rd March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fans enjoy the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday | ashwin prasath

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ravindra Jadeja is at the top of his mark, ready to bowl from the Pattabhiraman Gate End. A near-packed Chepauk crowd is cheering him on. After the left-arm spinner walks in and pitches the ball on the middle-and-off stump line in the high-90kphs, it straightens before the batter defends it. It is a familiar sight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Jadeja does it for two months a year in a sea of yellow during the Indian Premier League.

This time, it was a sea of blue. The renovated Chepauk stadium is filled, in a literal sense, to its capacity.
The fans started coming in at least two hours before the start of the match on a hot Wednesday afternoon. For them, the scorching Sun wasn’t relevant. They were here to cheer on the Men in Blue, who were playing in a white-ball game at this venue for the first time since December 2019.

Even if the heat and humidity were bothering them, the fans who were entering from the gates on the Victoria Hostel Road were greeted with the welcome sight of a massive mural featuring the city’s adopted son and their ‘Thala’ — Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

As the game began, nothing mattered more than watching their sporting heroes. It was the first time all the stands were open to the public in over a decade. The last time the entire venue had such a crowd was back in 2013 when these two teams played a Test match. Over the course of the game, the players, too, played on to the crowd, particularly Virat Kohli who was imitating the helicopter shot of Dhoni.

ALSO READ | High Zampa for Aussies as India lose 3rd ODI by 21 runs 

Every time Hardik Pandya or he came near the boundary ropes to the field, the chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ echoed around the stadium so much so that the public who were at Marina Beach for the breeze in the evening would have heard it. There were the occasional chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’, CSK, CSK, CSK’ and even ‘Sachinnn, Sachin’ to accompany Kohli.

By the time the Australian innings came to a close, it was almost a full house with over 36,400 fans egging on every delivery. If you are a cricket fan from Chennai, the sight of it would have filled your heart.

ALSO READ | All-round Hardik lends India flexibility

On the field, it was a typical 21st-century Chennai wicket. It had very little to no help for the seamers early on. It did offer assistance to spinners who were able to turn as well as get the ball to bounce on the odd occasion. Pandya too managed to get some joy off the surface.

Kuldeep Yadav and he shared three wickets each, but the way Jadeja bowled summed up the surface.  If the CSK captain was watching the match somewhere, he would have had a smile on his face. For he knows what to expect come April 3rd — a track that stops and turns and a sea of yellow to cheer them on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chepauk MA Chidambaram Stadium
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp