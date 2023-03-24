Home Sport Cricket

Harmanpreet to play for Trent Rockets, Mandhana retained by Southern Brave in The Hundred 

A total of 64 positions -- men and women -- were filled up in Thursday's The Hundred Draft. The women's draft was held for the first time.

LONDON: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year's The Hundred cricket tournament.

While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave.

Among big names among men, Pakistanis Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf were picked up by Welsh Fire, Pakistan captain Babar Azam went unsold.

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult also were unsold.

The 2023 edition of The Hundred will begin on August 1, with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave in the men's and women's competition respectively.

