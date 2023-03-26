Crowdfunding to aiming for the stars: Cricket Brasil story

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: When Roberta Moretti Avery was called up by a North American organisation to train with Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates in 2017, she had already represented Brazil for three years. She was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the South American Championship that had happened the year before. At that point, Avery thought that was her peak. She had no clue who Edwards or Bates are.

“I was like 'who are these people'? I didn't know them because we didn't have access to women's cricket. We didn't have access to women's games. We didn't have any visibility, we couldn't see what was happening in the world,” the Brazil captain tells this daily. When they got to watch the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup, that is when Avery and her teammates realized the quality of world cricket. For her, it was the turning point; watching Edwards and Bates go about their business when she played and trained with them was inspiring.

“When you see players like those, you start to say, 'you know what, these players are inspirations. This is what we can achieve'. So, I guess the whole idea of we cannot be what we cannot see started with that training camp with Edwards and Bates. And that made me come back to Brazil and say, ‘guys, what we're doing here is good, but we can be much better, we can go much higher. These are the new role models that we have to follow.”

Avery with Edwards and Bates (Credit - Special arrangement, (Krithika)

In a football nation like Brazil, cricket is still a very young sport. The cricket association was started only in 2001, but at that point, it was an expat organisation as they were not affiliated with the ICC. It took another eight years to get that integration.

In fact, Avery did not play cricket till she was 27. Predominantly a golfer, she was introduced to the sport by her husband who is from England. When she started playing in 2013, it was only for fun. At that time, mounting a net and demounting it all by themselves used to take more time than the actual sessions they used to have. Till 2019, the players paid for their trips, kits, and uniform and had no income from the sport. To quote Avery, “it was a competitive hobby.”

The association was crowdfunded. The jerseys and kits, used and handed-down uniforms of England and Australian cricketers were donated by The Lord’s Taverners. When the whole container arrived, they did not even know the names on the jersey. It made them look the names up on the internet and learn their stories; the kids started to emulate Shane Warne, Lasith Malinga, and so on.

It did not stop there. In fact, the players from Avery’s region, most of them from challenging backgrounds, used to get together and make a plan every year on how to fund their cricket. “They could not afford their kits, and uniforms, they hadn’t even travelled past the state, leave alone the country. We would do yard sales, clothing sales, sell chocolates at traffic lights, the raffles. We made a plan as a group like ‘you make the chocolate, you are responsible for the money, we are going to sell this, that.' We worked together to make this happen. We remember that. They played not only for the shirt or for the country but they played to remember how hard they had to work for it.”

BIG NEWS



We are heading to India!@brasil_cricket is launching a whole new project #CricketLikeAGirl and nothing better than doing it at the WPL finals!



Come and follow it with us!

Are you excited?????@Lauracmvb08 @iccamericas #CricketLikeAGirl #WPL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Wqi85ovCOb — Roberta Moretti Avery (@MorettiAvery) March 8, 2023

It all changed in 2020 when Cricket Brasil became the first associate nation to give central contracts to female players before the men. All they had to do from thereon was focus on cricket. In fact, to ensure that cricket did not become an expat sport in the country, Cricket Brasil started pathway programs to ensure women remained in the game. They went through university courses to be eligible to coach local players.

"The president of Cricket Brasil Matt Featherstone came to me and said I think that we should give you guys more. I think we should professionalise the team and see where we can go. We're thinking about the World Cup qualifiers. We're not going to be successful in the World Cup qualifiers if we don't change our setup, so let's offer contracts for you girls, and let's give you training, coaching and everything in a more structured way. And let's see how high we can reach and that was the turning point. As soon as we became professionals, COVID came and locked us up for six months. But we were able to do things at home, we still were doing physical training. We were doing mental coaching. We were still working as a group and as a team. We played our first tournament in 2021 which I considered it was very successful. Beating Argentina, beating Canada, and giving a competitive match against USA, it put us on the map again."

“Today, we travel to Mexico, Rwanda, USA, and all of it is paid for. They have uniforms, physical coaches, mental coaches, assistant coaches all of that. Now they play for the shirts, they play for the team, for the country, without having to worry about anything financially. That has been a massive change for us.”

Avery and her teammate, Laura Cardoso, are in Mumbai as a pit stop on their way to the FairBreak tournament in Hong Kong. They are here to launch and amplify the ‘Cricket Like A Girl’ campaign on Sunday at the Women’s Premier League final. The campaign is about a softball tournament for kids from the projects in Poços de Caldas, the city where Avery is from. It has more registered cricketers than footballers. The tournament will have 10-12 teams with each team mentored by a contracted national cricketer. The aim of the programme is to increase participation and make sure that young girls are getting the opportunity to play and stay in the game.

"At the moment, in Brazil, it is very interesting because the participation of genders is 50-50%. Sometimes in a few projects, it even goes to 60% Girls and 40% boys. So you want to make sure that we are giving more opportunities of playing. And the second one is being able to show the pathway for every girl that is starting to play right now. So if the girl wants to join cricket, they are playing cricket. Everybody starts with recreational cricket. But if they like it, if they want to carry on, they are able to join the Club. When they join the club, they have structured leagues in the club. And if they want to keep going pursuing their dreams and wanting to play more, they are able to play a national league, they're able to play women's leagues. So it's about giving participation and giving the pathway for them to carry on playing if they want to. And also playing at all levels. If a girl has a lot of talent and they want to perform and try to go for the national team, the pathway is structured. If they just want to have fun and they want to keep playing, they have softball leagues where they can play. So it's about keeping them in the game."

“The pathway is no longer about only the national team. Your ceiling is not the national team, it is the FairBreak tournament. You can go and play outside. Maybe in the future, to have a player at The Hundred or a player in the WBBL or WPL. Why not? It’s thinking about how high the Brazilian players can reach, giving an opportunity, and making sure the pathway is over there for them to carry on playing.”

From being handed-down cricket kits to planning their cricket expenses to where they are right now, cricket in Brazil has come a long way. It is only a matter of time before they make a mark on the global stage. For when you are aiming for the stars, the sky's below your limit.

MUMBAI: When Roberta Moretti Avery was called up by a North American organisation to train with Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates in 2017, she had already represented Brazil for three years. She was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the South American Championship that had happened the year before. At that point, Avery thought that was her peak. She had no clue who Edwards or Bates are. “I was like 'who are these people'? I didn't know them because we didn't have access to women's cricket. We didn't have access to women's games. We didn't have any visibility, we couldn't see what was happening in the world,” the Brazil captain tells this daily. When they got to watch the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup, that is when Avery and her teammates realized the quality of world cricket. For her, it was the turning point; watching Edwards and Bates go about their business when she played and trained with them was inspiring. “When you see players like those, you start to say, 'you know what, these players are inspirations. This is what we can achieve'. So, I guess the whole idea of we cannot be what we cannot see started with that training camp with Edwards and Bates. And that made me come back to Brazil and say, ‘guys, what we're doing here is good, but we can be much better, we can go much higher. These are the new role models that we have to follow.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Avery with Edwards and Bates (Credit - Special arrangement, (Krithika) In a football nation like Brazil, cricket is still a very young sport. The cricket association was started only in 2001, but at that point, it was an expat organisation as they were not affiliated with the ICC. It took another eight years to get that integration. In fact, Avery did not play cricket till she was 27. Predominantly a golfer, she was introduced to the sport by her husband who is from England. When she started playing in 2013, it was only for fun. At that time, mounting a net and demounting it all by themselves used to take more time than the actual sessions they used to have. Till 2019, the players paid for their trips, kits, and uniform and had no income from the sport. To quote Avery, “it was a competitive hobby.” The association was crowdfunded. The jerseys and kits, used and handed-down uniforms of England and Australian cricketers were donated by The Lord’s Taverners. When the whole container arrived, they did not even know the names on the jersey. It made them look the names up on the internet and learn their stories; the kids started to emulate Shane Warne, Lasith Malinga, and so on. It did not stop there. In fact, the players from Avery’s region, most of them from challenging backgrounds, used to get together and make a plan every year on how to fund their cricket. “They could not afford their kits, and uniforms, they hadn’t even travelled past the state, leave alone the country. We would do yard sales, clothing sales, sell chocolates at traffic lights, the raffles. We made a plan as a group like ‘you make the chocolate, you are responsible for the money, we are going to sell this, that.' We worked together to make this happen. We remember that. They played not only for the shirt or for the country but they played to remember how hard they had to work for it.” BIG NEWS We are heading to India!@brasil_cricket is launching a whole new project #CricketLikeAGirl and nothing better than doing it at the WPL finals! Come and follow it with us! Are you excited?????@Lauracmvb08 @iccamericas #CricketLikeAGirl #WPL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Wqi85ovCOb — Roberta Moretti Avery (@MorettiAvery) March 8, 2023 It all changed in 2020 when Cricket Brasil became the first associate nation to give central contracts to female players before the men. All they had to do from thereon was focus on cricket. In fact, to ensure that cricket did not become an expat sport in the country, Cricket Brasil started pathway programs to ensure women remained in the game. They went through university courses to be eligible to coach local players. "The president of Cricket Brasil Matt Featherstone came to me and said I think that we should give you guys more. I think we should professionalise the team and see where we can go. We're thinking about the World Cup qualifiers. We're not going to be successful in the World Cup qualifiers if we don't change our setup, so let's offer contracts for you girls, and let's give you training, coaching and everything in a more structured way. And let's see how high we can reach and that was the turning point. As soon as we became professionals, COVID came and locked us up for six months. But we were able to do things at home, we still were doing physical training. We were doing mental coaching. We were still working as a group and as a team. We played our first tournament in 2021 which I considered it was very successful. Beating Argentina, beating Canada, and giving a competitive match against USA, it put us on the map again." “Today, we travel to Mexico, Rwanda, USA, and all of it is paid for. They have uniforms, physical coaches, mental coaches, assistant coaches all of that. Now they play for the shirts, they play for the team, for the country, without having to worry about anything financially. That has been a massive change for us.” Avery and her teammate, Laura Cardoso, are in Mumbai as a pit stop on their way to the FairBreak tournament in Hong Kong. They are here to launch and amplify the ‘Cricket Like A Girl’ campaign on Sunday at the Women’s Premier League final. The campaign is about a softball tournament for kids from the projects in Poços de Caldas, the city where Avery is from. It has more registered cricketers than footballers. The tournament will have 10-12 teams with each team mentored by a contracted national cricketer. The aim of the programme is to increase participation and make sure that young girls are getting the opportunity to play and stay in the game. "At the moment, in Brazil, it is very interesting because the participation of genders is 50-50%. Sometimes in a few projects, it even goes to 60% Girls and 40% boys. So you want to make sure that we are giving more opportunities of playing. And the second one is being able to show the pathway for every girl that is starting to play right now. So if the girl wants to join cricket, they are playing cricket. Everybody starts with recreational cricket. But if they like it, if they want to carry on, they are able to join the Club. When they join the club, they have structured leagues in the club. And if they want to keep going pursuing their dreams and wanting to play more, they are able to play a national league, they're able to play women's leagues. So it's about giving participation and giving the pathway for them to carry on playing if they want to. And also playing at all levels. If a girl has a lot of talent and they want to perform and try to go for the national team, the pathway is structured. If they just want to have fun and they want to keep playing, they have softball leagues where they can play. So it's about keeping them in the game." “The pathway is no longer about only the national team. Your ceiling is not the national team, it is the FairBreak tournament. You can go and play outside. Maybe in the future, to have a player at The Hundred or a player in the WBBL or WPL. Why not? It’s thinking about how high the Brazilian players can reach, giving an opportunity, and making sure the pathway is over there for them to carry on playing.” From being handed-down cricket kits to planning their cricket expenses to where they are right now, cricket in Brazil has come a long way. It is only a matter of time before they make a mark on the global stage. For when you are aiming for the stars, the sky's below your limit.