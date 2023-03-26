Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant must take his time to heal properly: Ganguly

Pant was involved in a road accident in the early hours of December 30 as he was driving from New Delhi to Roorkee.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant "must take his time to heal properly" from his injuries, before launching his bid for a comeback to competitive cricket.

He is currently recovering after undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Former India captain Ganguly said that the Delhi Capitals franchise, of which Pant has been the skipper in last few seasons, will definitely miss the wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Ganguly is serving as DC's director of cricket.

"I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I'll meet him as well," Ganguly said in a release issued by the IPL franchise.

Ganguly has been keenly observing all the players during the pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here in the lead-up to IPL 2023.

Speaking about the season, he said, "It's been great to work with the boys and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And (coach) Ricky (Ponting) has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training."

When asked about David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain for this season, Ganguly said, "David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge and he's a great player.He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt." Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game on Saturday.

