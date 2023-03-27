Dominant Mumbai thrash Delhi to lift first WPL title

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Both Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt essayed their roles to perfection as Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. Chasing 132, Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 60 helped Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. beat Meg Lanning’s team with three balls to spare.

Coming into the final, all the pre-match talk centred around the two captains but it was the young Wong who set the tone of the match as she broke the spine of the Delhi Capitals’ batting unit with the wickets of Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues.

After that, they relied on Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav, both of whom scored 27, to lift the total beyond 130. Mumbai Indians lost a few early wickets. They also lost Kaur but prevailed in the end as the nerveless Sciver-Brunt scooped Capsey for the winning runs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 131/9 in 20 ovs (Lanning 35, Wong 3/42, Matthews 3/5, Kerr 2/18) lost to Mumbai Indians 134/3 in 19.3 ovs (Sciver-Brunt 60 n.o., Kaur 37).

MUMBAI: Both Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt essayed their roles to perfection as Mumbai Indians won the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. Chasing 132, Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 60 helped Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. beat Meg Lanning’s team with three balls to spare. Coming into the final, all the pre-match talk centred around the two captains but it was the young Wong who set the tone of the match as she broke the spine of the Delhi Capitals’ batting unit with the wickets of Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues. After that, they relied on Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav, both of whom scored 27, to lift the total beyond 130. Mumbai Indians lost a few early wickets. They also lost Kaur but prevailed in the end as the nerveless Sciver-Brunt scooped Capsey for the winning runs. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 131/9 in 20 ovs (Lanning 35, Wong 3/42, Matthews 3/5, Kerr 2/18) lost to Mumbai Indians 134/3 in 19.3 ovs (Sciver-Brunt 60 n.o., Kaur 37).