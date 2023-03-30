IPL 2023: Would love to have Pant for all home games, says Ponting

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals' Head coach Rick Ponting has invested a lot of time in preparing the players in the absence of his star player Rishabh Pant for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.

This season Ponting is looking to replicate their past heroics without the Indian batting wicketkeeper.

When asked about the change of guard in leadership for this season, Ponting said, "I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I'd love to have him at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our changing room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He's excited to lead the team as well," Delhi Capitals said Ponting as saying.

Delhi Capitals has seen a few significant changes in the squad as well as in the leadership role. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has joined the DC camp as their Director of Cricket. Ganguly is still remembered for his aggressive nature and leadership skills. It will be a sight to see Ponting and Ganguly working together for the success of DC.

Ponting spoke about working with Ganguly. "I have spoken to Sourav about the players we've got, possible line-ups, possible keepers, and things like that. He has always got some good things to say to the players during training. It was a lot of fun to work with him in 2019 and we won a lot of games," Delhi Capitals quoted Ponting as saying.

The Australian legend is also excited about the IPL moving back to the regular home and away format after three seasons, "It'll be harder on the players with much more travel in this IPL. But this is part and parcel of franchise cricket. I think more travelling makes the tournament more exciting. We'll get to play in a lot of different venues and in front of many different groups of fans."

The former Australian skipper has been leading DC for the past five seasons. During his tenure, Delhi managed to reach the IPL finals for the first time in 2020. However, Delhi failed to capitalise on the opportunity and Mumbai Indians added another IPL title to their trophy cabinet.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023.

