‘Better-prepared’ Sai ready to conquer IPL

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan, who had a fruitful domestic season for his state across formats last year, will be one of the youngsters to watch out for in the Indian Premier League that gets underway on Friday when Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans lock horns in the season opener in Ahmedabad.

From making a name in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League to becoming one of the top batters for the state, the southpaw has come a long way. While he had just one fifty to show in the limited opportunities the TN opener got with the Titans in 2022, this year, the youngster is hungry for more. Training under the watchful eyes of coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya, he is confident of making an impact.

“We had a good training schedule and we bonded very well. We were all focused on our specific jobs and roles. It was fruitful session for me where I learnt a lot from our captain and coach Nehra,” Sudharsan told this daily. Admittedly, he was a bit under prepared for the IPL last year and the quality of bowling in the league was also a notch higher than domestic cricket. However, having spent time and gained knowledge about the intricacies of IPL and a fantastic domestic season behind him, Sudharsan is better prepared for the IPL this season.

“I worked on my game with all the coaches at the club level and state and was in good nick. Here at Gujarat too, my coaches made sure that I went through the grind like any other player. Our coach Nehra took some time off to interact with me and wanted me to express myself without any fear. It is a very healthy atmosphere here at Gujarat and I am enjoying every minute,’’ he said.

Training along with a player of Pandya’s calibre is a dream for any youngster and it has been no different for the TN youngster. “Watching our captain Hardik Pandya is a learning experience. The commitment he shows in his training sessions and the way he leads the team is an inspiration for any youngster. He is very motivated and wants to lead by example. He spent some time with me and advised me to play my natural game and never stop learning.”

Having seen and known what is expected of him, the southpaw has come prepared and is ready to give his best. “I am better prepared this time around for the IPL. I have worked on my game in the past few weeks to suit this format. I am aware of the demands of IPL and I am confident that if given an opportunity I will deliver to the best of my ability,” he signed off.

Akash replaces Mukesh in CSK

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings has named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, who is recovering from a stress fracture. Left-arm pacer Akash previously played for Rajasthan Royals.

