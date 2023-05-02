Cricket: More injury concerns for Team India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Monday, during the clash against RCB and LSG, KL Rahul injured himself while fielding. He could be seen holding his hamstring walking off the field early in the innings. What more, Jaydev Unadkat fell on his follow-through while bowling in the nets, injuring his shoulder.

Rahul came out to bat at No. 11 and faced only three balls as he couldn’t move freely the pitch. While there is no official word on their status as of yet, them getting injured is not a good sign for India. Rahul is India’s go-to middle-order wicketkeeper-batter in ODI, given the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Along with Unadkat, he is also a part of the squad picked for the World Test Championship final which is scheduled to be played on June 7. Jasprit Bumrah is still recovering and so is Deepak Chahar who was ruled out ahead of the IPL season. With the growing concerns the last things Indian team management would want is any more injuries, especially for those who are in the first XI.

