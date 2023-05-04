LSG skipper Rahul likely to miss rest of IPL season

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS feared after the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, the injury concerns keep growing for the Indian team management. Opener KL Rahul, in all likelihood, is set to miss the rest of the IPL.

The Lucknow-based franchise skipper picked up an injury while fielding in the first innings of the match and did not come back on the field till the final moments of the game.

While it was said that he had injured his right thigh and there is no official update from the BCCI, Rahul did not take part in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday with Krunal Pandya captaining LSG. It should come as no surprise if Rahul does not take part in the rest of the tournament. It seems he is set to fly to Mumbai for a scan with the results determining whether there remains the possibility of featuring in the WTC final.

Earlier, his LSG teammate Jaydev Unadkat who injured his shoulder in the nets, too, is set to miss the rest of the season. The Saurashtra skipper too has travelled to Mumbai for scans and is expected to travel to the National Cricket Academy where he will be focusing on getting fit in time. They will be playing Australia for the title in the WTC final.



