Home Sport Cricket

LSG skipper Rahul likely to miss rest of IPL season

The Lucknow-based franchise skipper picked up an injury while fielding in the first innings of the match and did not come back on the field till the final moments of the game.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

KLRahul-AP

Indian cricket team's vice captain KL Rahul. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AS feared after the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, the injury concerns keep growing for the Indian team management. Opener KL Rahul, in all likelihood, is set to miss the rest of the IPL. 

The Lucknow-based franchise skipper picked up an injury while fielding in the first innings of the match and did not come back on the field till the final moments of the game.

While it was said that he had injured his right thigh and there is no official update from the BCCI, Rahul did not take part in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday with Krunal Pandya captaining LSG. It should come as no surprise if Rahul does not take part in the rest of the tournament. It seems he is set to fly to Mumbai for a scan with the results determining whether there remains the possibility of featuring in the WTC final. 

Earlier, his LSG teammate Jaydev Unadkat who injured his shoulder in the nets, too, is set to miss the rest of the season. The Saurashtra skipper too has travelled to Mumbai for scans and is expected to travel to the National Cricket Academy where he will be focusing on getting fit in time. They will be playing Australia for the title in the WTC final. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucknow Super Giant Royal Challengers Bangalore LSG RCB IPL
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp