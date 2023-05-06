Jafar Jamal smashes match-winning ton

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jafar Jamal smashed an unbeaten 160, with A Rakesh’s unbeaten 110 for company, to help Southern Railway Institute post 312/1 in 50 overs against Egmore Recreation Club in a TNCA II Division game. In reply, Egmore Recreation Club fell short by 31 runs as they were bundled out for 281 in 47.5 overs. Akshay Chandran top-scored for Egmore with 73 runs.

Brief scores: II-DIVISION: Park town Recreation Club 222 in 49.2 ovs (Vivek 47, Muruganantham 5/26) lost to Jupiter Sports Club 225/4 in 49.2 ovs (Vignesh Yadav 96 n.o); Young Stars Cricket Club 275/7 in 50 ovs (Ganesh Satish 133 n.o) bt Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 254 in 49.3 ovs (Bharath Hariharan 95, Manish 5/47); Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 232 in 46.5 ovs (Siddharth 92) bt Aruna Cricket Club 141 in 39.2 ovs (Prashant Bhandari 4/22); Indian Overseas Bank 176 in 44.2 ovs (Bharat Reddy 54) lost to T.I. Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 177/6 in 43.3 ovs (Sriram 63); Southern Railway Institute 312/1 in 50 ovs (Jafar Jamal 160 n.o, A. Rakesh 110 n.o) bt Egmore Recreation Club 281 in 47.5 ovs; III-DIVISION ‘A’ - Krishnaraj Memorial Club 221/9 in 50 ovs (A. Ganesh Kumar 3/39) bt ICF Sports Association 204/9 in 50 ovs (N. Aashish 3/62); IV-DIVISION ‘A’ - Cental United Club 297/8 in 50 ovs (S. Aravind 78, T. Suresh Kumar 4/88) bt Sridhar Cricket Club 222/9 in 50 ovs (V. Santhosh 59 n.o); Bhimannapet Recreation Club 220/4 in 50 ovs (Midhesh 106) bt Twentieth Century Club 164/9 in 50 ovs (V.S. Atitya 59); TANGEDCO Sports and Games Committee 111 in 35.3 ovs (I. Prakash 6/31) lost to State Bank of India Recreation Club 112/3 in 26.3 ovs (K. Dhilepan 51 n.o); Galaxy Sports Club 243 in 45.3 ovs lost to Young Men’s Cricket Club 244/5 in 43.4 overs (Syed Haseeb Pasha 57).

Super Kings Academy to open first overseas centre

After five centres in India, the Super Kings Academy is set to go global with its first overseas facility in Berkshire, United Kingdom.

The Super Kings Academy Berkshire will be mentored by former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta. The academy will be at Crosfields School, Reading, Berkshire and will have 6 outdoor turf pitches, 6 Astro Turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches and a gym. Coaching classes for girls and boys will commence in June 2023.

CHENNAI: Jafar Jamal smashed an unbeaten 160, with A Rakesh’s unbeaten 110 for company, to help Southern Railway Institute post 312/1 in 50 overs against Egmore Recreation Club in a TNCA II Division game. In reply, Egmore Recreation Club fell short by 31 runs as they were bundled out for 281 in 47.5 overs. Akshay Chandran top-scored for Egmore with 73 runs. Brief scores: II-DIVISION: Park town Recreation Club 222 in 49.2 ovs (Vivek 47, Muruganantham 5/26) lost to Jupiter Sports Club 225/4 in 49.2 ovs (Vignesh Yadav 96 n.o); Young Stars Cricket Club 275/7 in 50 ovs (Ganesh Satish 133 n.o) bt Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 254 in 49.3 ovs (Bharath Hariharan 95, Manish 5/47); Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 232 in 46.5 ovs (Siddharth 92) bt Aruna Cricket Club 141 in 39.2 ovs (Prashant Bhandari 4/22); Indian Overseas Bank 176 in 44.2 ovs (Bharat Reddy 54) lost to T.I. Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 177/6 in 43.3 ovs (Sriram 63); Southern Railway Institute 312/1 in 50 ovs (Jafar Jamal 160 n.o, A. Rakesh 110 n.o) bt Egmore Recreation Club 281 in 47.5 ovs; III-DIVISION ‘A’ - Krishnaraj Memorial Club 221/9 in 50 ovs (A. Ganesh Kumar 3/39) bt ICF Sports Association 204/9 in 50 ovs (N. Aashish 3/62); IV-DIVISION ‘A’ - Cental United Club 297/8 in 50 ovs (S. Aravind 78, T. Suresh Kumar 4/88) bt Sridhar Cricket Club 222/9 in 50 ovs (V. Santhosh 59 n.o); Bhimannapet Recreation Club 220/4 in 50 ovs (Midhesh 106) bt Twentieth Century Club 164/9 in 50 ovs (V.S. Atitya 59); TANGEDCO Sports and Games Committee 111 in 35.3 ovs (I. Prakash 6/31) lost to State Bank of India Recreation Club 112/3 in 26.3 ovs (K. Dhilepan 51 n.o); Galaxy Sports Club 243 in 45.3 ovs lost to Young Men’s Cricket Club 244/5 in 43.4 overs (Syed Haseeb Pasha 57). Super Kings Academy to open first overseas centre googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After five centres in India, the Super Kings Academy is set to go global with its first overseas facility in Berkshire, United Kingdom. The Super Kings Academy Berkshire will be mentored by former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta. The academy will be at Crosfields School, Reading, Berkshire and will have 6 outdoor turf pitches, 6 Astro Turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches and a gym. Coaching classes for girls and boys will commence in June 2023.