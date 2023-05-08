Kings unable to solve mystery

And that accurate line has been a hallmark of his in 2023. Off the 17 wickets, he has claimed, nine have been bowled or lbw. “I have worked more on my accuracy rather than working on different variations,” he had said after his 3/27 against Bangalore in the last week of April. “Another aspect I was working on was revolutions on the ball.” After defending nine in the final over (he conceded only three) against Hyderabad on Thursday, he had said: “Last year, I was bowling around 85 kmph... I realised that once my revolutions go down, my speed goes down. So I worked on my revs and that really helps.”