TNCA to start women’s talent scouting from May 13

Speaking at the launch, former India cricketer and TNCA CAC Chairman Sudha Shah said that the popularity of women’s games in the districts is growing at a rapid pace with over 400 players turning up for the selection trials last year. “We are going to try and identify potential cricketers in each district, keeping the minimum age as 13. From our selections, a lot of them have come from the districts. The u-15 captain (G Kamalini) is from Madurai and she scored three centuries and a fifty. A lot of the U-15 talents were from the districts,” said Shah, adding that they are hoping to create a pool of players to start a Women’s TNPL in the near future.