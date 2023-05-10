Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery, says he's determined to return

KL Rahul. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior India batter KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right thigh and is looking forward to a return to the national side as quickly as possible.

The 31-year-old suffered the thigh injury while fielding for Indian Premier League his side Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month. He was subsequently ruled out of the lucrative T20 tournament and next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful," Rahul wrote on his social media handles.

"A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly," the LSG skipper added.

Rahul, who was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the Indian squad for the WTC final scheduled at The Oval from June 7-12, added he was "determined" to return to the field.

"I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards," he said.

Rahul, an all-format player, will target a return to the national setup in time for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

