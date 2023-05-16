Yashasvi Jaiswal one hell of a talent: Joe Root

By PTI

MUMBAI: England and Rajasthan Royals batter Joe Root feels young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is one "hell of a talent" and it is a matter of time before he goes on to play for India.

With 575 runs in 13 matches at 47.91 including four fifties and one century, the 21-year-old has set the IPL stage on fire, resulting in a clamour for his selection in the national team.

"...you could see it (India debut) tomorrow. One thing that is quite impressive about him is he is clearly very hungry and he has got great desire and belief in his ability.

"He is making sure that he continues to keep looking to get better, keep learning which he does, he has got a great temperament in that respect and he has got a brilliant work ethic. He is always asking and trying to learn from other players and from people around him," Root told PTI in an exclusive interview.

England's batting mainstay in the five-day format, Root can't see a weakness in Jaiswal's game.

"So I think he has got all the elements, there is no area of real weakness at this minute which you can see. He has dominated spin and seam throughout this tournament and you can see him with the confidence he is playing with now is amazing.

"I do not think it is a question of 'if he can do it'; it is more (of) 'when' and how he fits into that Indian team. But clearly, he is a hell of a talent with an amazing future ahead of him and hopefully, he continues to go as it is, all falls into place and the only team he does not score runs against is England (laughs)," Root added.

IPL experience will help in ODI World Cup.

The former England skipper and batting mainstay said the IPL experience would certainly help in gaining knowledge about conditions in India, with the 50-over World Cup slated to be played in the country in October-November.

"It is hard to try not to take information from the experience that you have had here. Even just being in these conditions for a long period of time, get the opportunity to see how the bowlers react, both pace and spin...

"...playing on slightly more used wickets, different soils – obviously the dark soil and the red soil, see how they react slightly differently, just try to give yourself as much information and store that for when we come back here at the end of the year, will be important.

"Now as well, even things like how at different venues, how the ball reacts, how you sum up faster score than others, how you approach different scenarios at those grounds - it is all valuable information when you head into a major tournament like that even if it is a different format."

Root, 32, who is playing his first IPL, said the impact player rule will need to have a run of two to three years before a clear understanding is developed.

"It will take time to see how it really is continued to be used, or, it will take time to see what impact it has on the way this tournament is structured from how you set up your teams in auctions or things like that. Will it make the all-rounders less desirable or more? You have got that extra option now.

"How teams decide to set things up batting first, whether they choose one or two guys that they always use or whether they are very situational-based (or) conditions-based?"

He also said the rule has made a big difference to the competitiveness of the IPL.

"The impact sub has fully made a big difference in the fact every team has that extra option whether it be in the field or batting - there is an extra bit of depth there - so you always feel like you are in the game, which lasts until the last ball."

Having dominated the Test circuit in recent years, Root said he was glad to get back to T20 cricket.

"It has been really good, I have enjoyed it. It has been fun, I feel like I have learned loads from it, from both players and coaches that I got to work with.

"Just to be around T20 again after such a long time, to think about the game in a different line and learn, to look at different situations differently and that has been really beneficial," he said.

We have got great clarity over what we want to achieve: Root ahead of Ashes

The next big assignment for the English run machine is not far away - the Ashes 2023 begins in about a month's time and Root is confident that England's Bazball approach will subdue the Australian side, which will also play in the World Test Championship final against India.

"I try not to overthink it to be honest. From our point of view for us as the English team, we have thoroughly enjoyed playing the way we have been over the last year or so - gained a huge amount of confidence from it and have got great clarity on what we are trying to achieve.

"Most of that revolves around making memories, try and produce special things on the field as a group and we have managed to do that in different environments whether that be at home, (or in) Pakistan, (or in) New Zealand so far, against some really good oppositions," he added.

Root said England are wary of Australia's firepower but are confident in their home conditions.

"Clearly, Australia are a very strong side, you don't get to the World Test Championship final, over a period of time without being consistently very good.

"But it is an Ashes series and as an English player, it is one of the most important ones you play in and one of the ones you really want to perform in, so that extra hunger and desire to go and continue what we do would certainly be there," he said.

