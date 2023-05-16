IPL 2023: Super Giants march on

CHENNAI: It was always going to be the make-or-break clash for both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The kind of contest where the winner-takes-all. Considering the surfaces the Ekana Stadium has thrown up, an intriguing contest was expected, and that is exactly what happened as Mohsin Khan held his nerve to secure a five-run win for LSG.
Unlike the other games, they had a red soil surface for the MI clash, ensuring there was little help for Piyush Chawla. It was still on the slower side, but the difference was the amount of spin on offer. Mumbai needed early wickets and Jason Behrendoff delivered, dismissing Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad. Chawla did his part, sending back Quinton de Kock, to leave LSG reeling at 35/3.
Krunal Pandya played the perfect anchor while Marcus Stoinis tried to dismiss the bad balls over the ropes. Together, they added 82 runs from 59 balls before the southpaw retired himself for a 42-ball 49. Meanwhile, Stoinis stood tall to smash Chris Jordan, Behrendorff, Chawla and Akash Madhwal — no one was spared. As always Jordan did a Jordan (went for 0/50 in four overs), and Mumbai continued their bowling form in the death, conceding 60 runs in the last four overs. Stoinis went on to score an unbeaten 89 from 47 balls, taking LSG to 177/3.
During the chase, Ishan Kishan (39-ball 59) and Rohit Sharma (25-ball 57)provided the start they needed, but MI’s middle-order let go off the momentum.
Mohsin’s moment of glory
Tim David (32 n.o) tried to take it deep with his late onslaught. With 11 needed from the last over, pressure was on Mohsin who was playing at his home ground. But that was not all of it. The pacer had been out of action for almost a year and played his first game of the season on May 3. If that is not enough, his father was not well and had just been discharged from the hospital the day before. One can only imagine what was going through his head at the top of his mark.
Mohsin, however, stuck to his strengths, nailing the yorkers outside off-stump. The local star conceded just five runs, to secure a crucial win for LSG in front of his home crowd. “...it was a tough time. I am happy to bowl my father was in the hospital in the ICU and he was discharged yesterday and I am hoping he is watching. Today I played for my father,” Mohsin said after the match. With the win, LSG moves to third place in the table, just behind Chennai on Net Run Rate.
Brief scores
LSG 177/3 in 20 ovs (Stoinis 89 n.o, Krunal 49; Behrendorff 2/30, Chawla 1/26) bt MI 172/5 in 20 ovs (Kishan 59, Sharma 37; Bishnoi 2/26).