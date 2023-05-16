IPL 2023: Super Giants march on

Tim David (32 n.o) tried to take it deep with his late onslaught. With 11 needed from the last over, pressure was on Mohsin who was playing at his home ground. But that was not all of it. The pacer had been out of action for almost a year and played his first game of the season on May 3. If that is not enough, his father was not well and had just been discharged from the hospital the day before. One can only imagine what was going through his head at the top of his mark.