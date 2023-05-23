IPL 2023 final destination: Kings, Titans eye early flight to Ahmedabad

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twelve play-offs in 14 seasons. This record of Chennai Super Kings pretty much sums up the approach they have taken and the consistency they have shown year after year. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has often said that when they have the kind of squad and management they have, the least they should achieve is reaching the play-offs, and that from thereon anything could happen on a given day with luck playing a significant role.

On Tuesday, as they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, they will need the luck. Titans, admittedly, trying to replicate the success model and environment of CSK, have one of the strongest and well-balanced sides in the league. What’s more, they have two Afghanistan spinners who having been dominating wherever they go this season.

However, former India player and ex-bowling coach of CSK Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that the MS Dhoni-led side has an upper-hand over Titans. “CSK is a tough side to beat home. The players know the conditions well. CSK have played seven matches at Chepauk, while Gujarat will be playing their first,” said Balaji. As we have seen over the years, CSK’s consistency to dominate the league and thrive under pressure stems from the fact that they are neither overwhelmed by triumph, nor do they dwell too much in defeat. “The mindset at CSK is different, they take victory and defeat in equitable measure. They do not worry too much. They take things as they come and improvise. CSK will take the Gujarat game as just another match and not think it is Qualifier and put pressure on themselves,” said Balaji.

Meanwhile, Gujarat are coming fresh from their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game, which went well into the wee hours of Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to carry forward the momentum. “It was a terrific win over RCB,” B Sai Sudharsan told this daily. “All of us are very happy. (Shubhman) Gill was just superb. We look forward to carry on the momentum when we take on CSK,” he added.

If CSK have a spin attack for the venue, Gujarat have their plans cut out for them as well. Sudharsan expects the top-order to take on the spinners. “The way Gill is playing he should be among runs on Tuesday. Plus, we have a captain in Hardik who thinks positively and has the ability to extract the best from his players. We also have an ace and experienced spinner in Rashid. We believe that it will be a good contest,’’ he said. Titans captain Hardik announced his arrival to the world in the IPL at this venue against Chennai eight years ago. In his first game as captain in Chennai, can he do it again on Tuesday?

CHENNAI: Twelve play-offs in 14 seasons. This record of Chennai Super Kings pretty much sums up the approach they have taken and the consistency they have shown year after year. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has often said that when they have the kind of squad and management they have, the least they should achieve is reaching the play-offs, and that from thereon anything could happen on a given day with luck playing a significant role. On Tuesday, as they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, they will need the luck. Titans, admittedly, trying to replicate the success model and environment of CSK, have one of the strongest and well-balanced sides in the league. What’s more, they have two Afghanistan spinners who having been dominating wherever they go this season. However, former India player and ex-bowling coach of CSK Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that the MS Dhoni-led side has an upper-hand over Titans. “CSK is a tough side to beat home. The players know the conditions well. CSK have played seven matches at Chepauk, while Gujarat will be playing their first,” said Balaji. As we have seen over the years, CSK’s consistency to dominate the league and thrive under pressure stems from the fact that they are neither overwhelmed by triumph, nor do they dwell too much in defeat. “The mindset at CSK is different, they take victory and defeat in equitable measure. They do not worry too much. They take things as they come and improvise. CSK will take the Gujarat game as just another match and not think it is Qualifier and put pressure on themselves,” said Balaji.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Gujarat are coming fresh from their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game, which went well into the wee hours of Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to carry forward the momentum. “It was a terrific win over RCB,” B Sai Sudharsan told this daily. “All of us are very happy. (Shubhman) Gill was just superb. We look forward to carry on the momentum when we take on CSK,” he added. If CSK have a spin attack for the venue, Gujarat have their plans cut out for them as well. Sudharsan expects the top-order to take on the spinners. “The way Gill is playing he should be among runs on Tuesday. Plus, we have a captain in Hardik who thinks positively and has the ability to extract the best from his players. We also have an ace and experienced spinner in Rashid. We believe that it will be a good contest,’’ he said. Titans captain Hardik announced his arrival to the world in the IPL at this venue against Chennai eight years ago. In his first game as captain in Chennai, can he do it again on Tuesday?