IPL 2023: Dhoni, Gaikwad credit team preparation, hard work for CSK's success

Gaikwad said that the franchise began its preparation since 2022 when it failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Published: 25th May 2023 09:45 AM

MS Dhoni walks out to bat during the IPL 2023 first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai, May 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, stormed into the final of the IPL with a 15-run victory over holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday. After the match, skipper MS Dhoni admitted it was a good toss to lose.

“IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, but now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of two months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, the middle order has not got ample opportunity. Gujarat Titans are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose,’’ said MS Dhoni after his side’s win.

“If Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets conditions that help him, he’s very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen (Ali). We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence and tell them ‘please try to explore your bowling’. We try to motivate them as much as possible. The support staff is there. You see the wicket, according to that, you keep adjusting the field. I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. The only request I ask from the fielders is, keep an eye on me. If there’s a dropped catch there will be no reaction (from me), just keep an eye on me.’’ added Dhoni complimenting Jadeja.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made a match-winning 60, insisted that it was a lot of hard work and preparation that helped the team play professionally. “A lot of effort went into our success. It started last year when we didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Obviously, the management got something to work on and there were things that we needed to improve and put an effort into, or add someone. This year, right from the first game, I think we were clinical and sure about who is going to play and who is not going to play and what will be our probable 12 or 13 or 15,’’ he said.

“When the Sri Lankans came late (Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana),  I think they were up to the mark even from the first game. So, I think we were pretty much playing with the same team and just continued the momentum. And hats off to everyone, the support staff and the management as well,” added the Maharashtra-born player.

Gaikwad believes that the pre-season camp helped the team. “The camp was very vital because a new surface was being laid over in Chennai. Everyone was not sure how the wicket is going to be or how the wicket is going to play. But sometimes when you play on flat tracks, you need not have to think much about your shots and not much about the opposition's bowling. Sometimes batsmen play good shots and hats off to him. Even while you’re batting, it’s about getting into the zone,’’ he signed off.

