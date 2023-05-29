Process, chennai’s catch-all phrase

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: IT had become routine on a rain-soaked night at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The sound of thunder and the constant pitter-patter would dampen the mood of the fans, some of whom had begun coming into the concourse as early as 4.00 PM. Whenever the rains stopped, the chants and the cheers returned. Most of them had remained optimistic of watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) — even if a rain-affected one — but once an intense storm cell moved in after 9.00 PM, they had given way to find some shelter amid the intense downpour.

Some had found shelter under the banners they had brought with them. They were anxious and nervous. Most of them had come from across the country to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, presuming that this could be his last game.

However, it is not only the fans who were nervous. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted his nervousness as well. The dream of winning the trophy again, for the fifth time, is not something that can be taken easily. Their goal at the beginning of the tournament was to be a part of the final. They were here, on the brink of getting hold of the trophy. What stands between them? Titans and rain.

Make no mistake there is a reserve day, and the weather for Monday seems iffy at the moment. However, should it rain through the reserve day as well, without even a possibility of a Super Over, Titans will take the trophy as they finished on top of the points table in the league stage.

Which is why, it is understandable why Fleming was nervous. After all, it is a tournament CSK looked like a team that could be beaten on any given day. They were defeated thrice at home in seven league games, which is not something you would associate with them. Unlike the previous decade where they were filled with superstars or even the 2021 season which they dominated through and through, this year, at least until the initial phase of the second innings was over, you could not tell if they would win or not. And yet, they finished second in the points table for a reason.

Fleming repeated that magic word in Indian cricket. Process. He underlined the need to be realistic as the gaps between the teams have become closer over the years on a given day. “We are realistic about how difficult it is to get to this stage. The greatest challenge of this competition is when you get a new team that’s going really well, you’ve got to disband, and you can only keep four players. The fact that we’ve been able to stay consistent with those rules in place is something we look back very proudly on,” he had said on Saturday.

This season, they have done it with a bunch of unconventional stars coming together with their regular players in fixed roles. Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter. Devon Conway, the anchor. Matheesha Pathirana, the death bowler. The list goes on.

Rain scenarios for Monday

Gujarat will win the title if there’s no play whatsoever as they topped the table.

Similar rain cutoffs like Sunday will be in play, including a provision for Super Over which should begin no later than 12.50 AM on Tuesday.

Just like Sunday, the match will start losing overs if it begins after 9.30 PM

Weather watch

Scheduled to be a warm day with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses. Chances of severe thunderstorms like Sunday is high but it won’t be as intense as the one on Sunday

Full story: newindianexpress.com

AHMEDABAD: IT had become routine on a rain-soaked night at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The sound of thunder and the constant pitter-patter would dampen the mood of the fans, some of whom had begun coming into the concourse as early as 4.00 PM. Whenever the rains stopped, the chants and the cheers returned. Most of them had remained optimistic of watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) — even if a rain-affected one — but once an intense storm cell moved in after 9.00 PM, they had given way to find some shelter amid the intense downpour. Some had found shelter under the banners they had brought with them. They were anxious and nervous. Most of them had come from across the country to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, presuming that this could be his last game. However, it is not only the fans who were nervous. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted his nervousness as well. The dream of winning the trophy again, for the fifth time, is not something that can be taken easily. Their goal at the beginning of the tournament was to be a part of the final. They were here, on the brink of getting hold of the trophy. What stands between them? Titans and rain. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Make no mistake there is a reserve day, and the weather for Monday seems iffy at the moment. However, should it rain through the reserve day as well, without even a possibility of a Super Over, Titans will take the trophy as they finished on top of the points table in the league stage. Which is why, it is understandable why Fleming was nervous. After all, it is a tournament CSK looked like a team that could be beaten on any given day. They were defeated thrice at home in seven league games, which is not something you would associate with them. Unlike the previous decade where they were filled with superstars or even the 2021 season which they dominated through and through, this year, at least until the initial phase of the second innings was over, you could not tell if they would win or not. And yet, they finished second in the points table for a reason. Fleming repeated that magic word in Indian cricket. Process. He underlined the need to be realistic as the gaps between the teams have become closer over the years on a given day. “We are realistic about how difficult it is to get to this stage. The greatest challenge of this competition is when you get a new team that’s going really well, you’ve got to disband, and you can only keep four players. The fact that we’ve been able to stay consistent with those rules in place is something we look back very proudly on,” he had said on Saturday. This season, they have done it with a bunch of unconventional stars coming together with their regular players in fixed roles. Shivam Dube, the designated spin-hitter. Devon Conway, the anchor. Matheesha Pathirana, the death bowler. The list goes on. Rain scenarios for Monday Gujarat will win the title if there’s no play whatsoever as they topped the table. Similar rain cutoffs like Sunday will be in play, including a provision for Super Over which should begin no later than 12.50 AM on Tuesday. Just like Sunday, the match will start losing overs if it begins after 9.30 PM Weather watch Scheduled to be a warm day with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses. Chances of severe thunderstorms like Sunday is high but it won’t be as intense as the one on Sunday Full story: newindianexpress.com