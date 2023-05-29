Sujith makes difference for Customs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Sujith’s goal in the eighth minute, Chennai Customs beat Swaraj FC 1-0 in the Senior Division league of the Chennai Football Association on Sunday. On Monday, Nethaji FC will take on Income Tax.

Raja shines

Raja’s 4 for 28 helped Jubilee CC to defeat Comrades CC by 15 runs in the 53rd-All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Jubilee CC 198/5 in 30 ovs (Sri Ganesh 75, Veera Vishwa 44, Anirudh Kasthuri 39) bt Comrades CC 183/7 in 30 ovs (Prithivi 46, Naveen Balaji 38; Raja 4/28).

Hari scalps five

Hariharan’s 5 for 16 propelled YSCA to beat Chennai City Police by 109 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock-out tournament.

Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 282/2 in 30 ovs (Jayasurya 115, N Vidul 51, Naresh 60, Manikantan 31 n.o) bt Bank of America 128 in 24.1 ovs (N Vidul 4/5). MoM: Jayasurya. YSCA 219/8 in 30 ovs (Vinit Lakhani 47, Santosh Kumar 34, Mohit Kumar Sancheti 33; Karthik 3/23) bt Chennai City Police 110 all out in 25.1 ovs (Hariharan 5/16). MoM: Hariharan.

Ramkumar cracks 55

R Ramkumar’s 55 helped Korattur CC to beat Seshadkri MCC by three wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division ‘A’ Zone: Seshadhri MCC 161 in 40.5 ovs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 39; G Vijayakumar 4/38) lost to Korattur CC 162/7 in 35.5 ovs (R Ramkumar 55).

