Home Sport Cricket

Night without an end for fans...

Their plan was to finish the game and get a train back to Mumbai on Monday morning, before taking a flight later in the evening.

Published: 30th May 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fans make their way to the stadium for the final on Monday | Express

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  AT 10.54 PM on Sunday when the giant screens at the stadium in Ahmedabad displayed the message that the 2023 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been moved to the reserve day May 29, because of rain, it ended a five-hour-long frustrating wait for the fans who had flocked the venue.

However, their frustration did not end there. Such was the thunderstorm that the city had received that night — 41mm of rain between 6-8 PM — several roads were waterlogged. Add to the fact that close to a lakh people were trying to get out of the stadium at the same time, and it was chaos. The cars were moving like ants in a flood of fans. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden even posted a video on his Instagram where fans had to take a long walk in knee-length water. But most fans had a bigger worry at hand — extending their stays and rebooking their return tickets. After all, thousands of them had travelled from across the country to watch the final.

Karthik (Dharmapuri), Atim (Madurai) and Pavithran (Dharmapuri) from Tamil Nadu had reached Ahmedabad on Sunday morning and spent the day in the executive lounge in the railway station before getting to the ground. Their plan was to finish the game and get a train back to Mumbai on Monday morning, before taking a flight later in the evening. “It took us one hour to get out of the ground and when we reached the railway station to get the luggage it was 2 AM. Finding a hotel was more difficult. We eventually got a room at 3 AM. Our flight tickets, which we had booked for Rs 5,000 is now cancelled. We had to spend `15,000 to book our return flight,” said Karthik.

Kartik Kannan, a Chennaiite from Bengaluru had walked back 4.5kms — his route wasn’t as much waterlogged — to the hotel only to find out they increased the price by 30 per cent for an extension. “I realised I could reserve a new booking for the same price and did that,” he says. Similarly, he was cautious about the return travel and booked a ticket around 9.30 PM itself as a precautionary measure. He had to spend an extra Rs 7,600 for the new tickets.

That said, his friends weren’t as lucky as him. Prem, who had travelled from Munich, Germany to watch the IPL final had dropped off his luggage at his home in Chennai before hopping on a flight to Ahmedabad on Saturday. Since he rescheduled only after getting back to the hotel, Prem had to spend an extra Rs 23,000 for the return flights. Another friend of Kartik had spent an extra Rs 16,000 on the same.

Meanwhile, there were quite a few who could not afford to extend their stays and some of them were even selling their tickets outside the stadium. Some of them also had the issue of not having the full physical ticket as it got damaged in the rain and hence could not watch the game on Monday. 

Those who were able to extend echoed very similar sentiments. “We came all the way, travelling 1500 km to watch Chennai and MS Dhoni. The money we lost, we can earn it, but we will never know if we can come and see Dhoni play again. It’s a wish since my school days — to watch him in a final at least once,” said Karthik and Pavithran before running to enter the venue as they were only a few minutes away from watching Dhoni walk out for the toss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp