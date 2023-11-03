Arjun maintains lead in chess meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reigning national junior champion Adireddy Arjun of Telangana recorded his fifth win from six rounds at the 3rd Tamil Nadu IM-norm closed circuit chess tournament, organised by Madurai District Chess Circle at Poppys hotel Madurai on Thursday. Harsh Suresh of Chennai, a student of Velammal School, kept himself at a striking distance of the IM norm with a win over the experienced FM Senthil Maran K, also of Chennai. While Arjun has scored 5.5 points, Harsh has collected five points.

Abhinandh, Flora top seeds

PB Abhinand (Chennai Achievers) and Gladlyn Flora (Jawahar) are the top seeds in the men and women categories of the 7th TNTTA-Polyhose State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament which will be held at ICF Indoor Stadium from November 3 to 5.

This tournament is co-sponsored by IOC Ltd. and organised by Raman High Performance TT Centre. Nearly 1,000 entries have been received for this tournament.

Big win for TN women

M Bharathi (2/8) and BG Jaishri (2/8) enabled Tamil Nadu to hammer Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in the BCCI Women U-19 T20 Trophy played at JSCA Oval grounds, Ranchi. Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 68/7 in 20 ovs (Ruchi 30; M Bharathi 2/8, BG Jaishri 2/8) lost to Tamil Nadu 71/1 in 9.5 ovs (G Kamalini 47 n.o).

Ebenezer scalps 7

Riding on N Ebenezer’s 7 for 33, Gandhi Nagar Starlets Cricket Club beat Venkateswara Cricket Club by 100 runs in a Fourth Division league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘B’: Gandhi Nagar Starlets CC 224 in 48.5 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 57, T Adhavan 50; S Abdul Khadeer 5/55) bt Venkateswara CC 124 in 36.5 ovs (Sajjad Hussain 34, N Ebenezer 7/33); Twentieth CC 130 in 39 ovs (G Thanikasalan 34; K Vignesh 5/24, Visvajit Srinivasan 3/32) lost to Young Men’s Association 131/3 in 31.5 ovs (Vinit N Lakhani 52, M Madhavan 36).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Reigning national junior champion Adireddy Arjun of Telangana recorded his fifth win from six rounds at the 3rd Tamil Nadu IM-norm closed circuit chess tournament, organised by Madurai District Chess Circle at Poppys hotel Madurai on Thursday. Harsh Suresh of Chennai, a student of Velammal School, kept himself at a striking distance of the IM norm with a win over the experienced FM Senthil Maran K, also of Chennai. While Arjun has scored 5.5 points, Harsh has collected five points. Abhinandh, Flora top seeds PB Abhinand (Chennai Achievers) and Gladlyn Flora (Jawahar) are the top seeds in the men and women categories of the 7th TNTTA-Polyhose State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament which will be held at ICF Indoor Stadium from November 3 to 5. This tournament is co-sponsored by IOC Ltd. and organised by Raman High Performance TT Centre. Nearly 1,000 entries have been received for this tournament. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Big win for TN women M Bharathi (2/8) and BG Jaishri (2/8) enabled Tamil Nadu to hammer Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in the BCCI Women U-19 T20 Trophy played at JSCA Oval grounds, Ranchi. Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 68/7 in 20 ovs (Ruchi 30; M Bharathi 2/8, BG Jaishri 2/8) lost to Tamil Nadu 71/1 in 9.5 ovs (G Kamalini 47 n.o). Ebenezer scalps 7 Riding on N Ebenezer’s 7 for 33, Gandhi Nagar Starlets Cricket Club beat Venkateswara Cricket Club by 100 runs in a Fourth Division league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: IV Division ‘B’: Gandhi Nagar Starlets CC 224 in 48.5 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 57, T Adhavan 50; S Abdul Khadeer 5/55) bt Venkateswara CC 124 in 36.5 ovs (Sajjad Hussain 34, N Ebenezer 7/33); Twentieth CC 130 in 39 ovs (G Thanikasalan 34; K Vignesh 5/24, Visvajit Srinivasan 3/32) lost to Young Men’s Association 131/3 in 31.5 ovs (Vinit N Lakhani 52, M Madhavan 36). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp