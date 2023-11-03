Grass chopped off, Bangladesh-Netherlands strip to be used

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Even as India's optional practice session was cancelled, head coach Rahul Dravid along with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour visited the Eden Gardens on Friday evening.

The trio inspected the strip which will be used for the World Cup match between India and South Africa scheduled at the venue on Sunday. One of the sources said Dravid was expecting grass on the wicket but was happy to see it has been chopped off considerably. It was also learnt that the strip on which Bangladesh played Netherlands will be used for the clash between the top two sides of the tournament. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly also reached the venue on Thursday and was seen interacting with Cricket Association of Bengal curator Sujan Mukherjee.

Both the teams are scheduled to train tomorrow even as forecast shows passing showers and light winds. It was hazy on Friday evening but that is unlikely to have any impact as far as the match is concerned, especially with it to be played under lights. Given the overcast conditions, the wicket was covered as a precautionary measure.

