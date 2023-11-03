Home Sport Cricket

Grass chopped off, Bangladesh-Netherlands strip to be used

It was hazy on Friday evening but that is unlikely to have any impact as far as the match is concerned, especially with it to be played under lights.

Published: 03rd November 2023 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Eden Gardens. (Shiba Sahu)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Even as India's optional practice session was cancelled, head coach Rahul Dravid along with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour visited the Eden Gardens on Friday evening.

The trio inspected the strip which will be used for the World Cup match between India and South Africa scheduled at the venue on Sunday. One of the sources said Dravid was expecting grass on the wicket but was happy to see it has been chopped off considerably. It was also learnt that the strip on which Bangladesh played Netherlands will be used for the clash between the top two sides of the tournament. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly also reached the venue on Thursday and was seen interacting with Cricket Association of Bengal curator Sujan Mukherjee. 

Both the teams are scheduled to train tomorrow even as forecast shows passing showers and light winds. It was hazy on Friday evening but that is unlikely to have any impact as far as the match is concerned, especially with it to be played under lights. Given the overcast conditions, the wicket was covered as a precautionary measure.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid eden gardens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp