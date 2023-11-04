Home Sport Cricket

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna to replace him

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

Published: 04th November 2023

Hardik Pandya, center, walks off the field after sustaining an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya's replacement in the Indian squad, the ICC said in a media release.

He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

