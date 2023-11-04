World Cup: South Africa's batting might vs India's marauding bowlers

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The top of the table clash between India and South Africa here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday can be aptly termed as a contest between the hosts' bowling attack and the visitors' batting might. The South Africans batters have lit up the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup with their fireworks with the willow while the Indian bowlers have undoubtedly emerged as the most potent attack of the tournament.

For Proteas, it all started with demolition of Sri Lanka in New Delhi where as many as three of their batters - Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram - slammed a ton each as the team posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428. Since then, they have scored 300 plus runs in four of their next six matches. Against Aussies, they put on 311 runs on the board, versus England, they were short of 400 by just 1 run, Bangladesh bowlers were plundered for 382 runs while Kiwi bowling attack looked clueless as they piled on runs to score 357. The only blooper in their otherwise high-impressive campaign so far was their 38-run loss against Netherlands when they failed to chase 246.

Similarly, the Indian bowlers, especially the pacers, have been on the roll bundling out their opponents in five out of seven matches they have played so far. In their opener, Australia were threatening to post an imposing total when the trio of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web. As many as seven wickets fell for just 80 runs in that match. The script remained the same against arch-rivals Pakistan as Babar Azam and Co were 162/3 at one stage and were bowled out for 191.

In Dharamsala, Indian pacers claimed the last six wickets for 30 runs to make sure New Zealand were all out for 273. They then made a mockery of both England and Sri Lanka, bowling them out for 129 and 55 runs, respectively. The 302-run win in their match also gave them a safe passage to the semifinal.

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023: Kolkata, City of Joy in true sense, for Proteas

Given their respective shows at the tournament so far, the match at the historic venue in Kolkata is expected to witness a riveting contest between bat and ball. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is aware of the dangers posed by the Indian attack. "I think you respect the strength and the threats that they bring. It's obviously a world-class bowling attack in their condition, so they know everything about these conditions. We're going to have to have our A games up come tomorrow. But when I say we stick to our processes, we prepare as well as we can," Bavuma said.

Admitting that the Indian bowling attack has enough arsenal to exploit the conditions and make life difficult for batters, Bavuma said that they hardly bowl bad balls. "The three-up front, (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj, as well as (Mohammed) Shami, are guys who can exploit anything with that new ball. If there's swing, if there's nip, they can exploit that quite attacking bowlers as well, so I guess with that comes an opportunity to score. Then obviously they've got their spinners in the middle who really hold the game, in Yadav as well as Jadeja, Yadav has that ability to take wickets. So, I think the way we've played spin has been good. I think there will be a big expectation for us to do that."

Though Proteas have a better record over India in ODIs — 50 wins, 37 losses in 90 matches — India have outsmarted them quite often in the big events featuring five plus teams (out of 14 matches, they have won 10). In the World Cup, South Africa enjoy a narrow lead with the head-to-head record of 3-2 in their favour. But again, they haven't won against India in the previous two editions of the tournament (2015, 2019). No matter what, there is no doubt that the match could be the sternest test for both teams so far in this tournament.

Even India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about if the match could be a dress rehearsal of the World Cup final as both teams are occupying top two positions at the moment. "We are focused on this game. What happens from here on in is still two or three games to go. And both the teams, whether it's us or whether it's South Africa, we still need to earn the right to be there in Ahmedabad. No, we are not seeing it that way (final dress rehearsal)."

The former India skipper might have billed it as another league game but frenzy around the match seems unmatched with people turning up at the venue in hundreds and trying their luck to procure tickets. With it being the birthday of Virat Kohli, who is just one century away from Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, the match has gained even more significance with everyone wanting to be a part of history.

SA's batters all the way

vs SL - 428 with De Kock, Van der Dussen and Markram scoring a century each, won by 102 runs

vs Aus - 311 with De Kock scoring a century, won by 134 runs

vs Netherlands - Lost by 38 runs while chasing 246

vs Eng - 399 with Klaasen scoring a ton, won by 229 runs

vs Ban - 382 with De Kock scoring a ton, won by 149 runs

vs Pak - Chased down 271/9 with 16 balls remaining

vs NZ - 357 with De Kock, Van Der Dussen scoring a century each, won by 190 runs

India bowlers' demolition job

vs Aus - Bowled them out for 199 with last 7 wickets falling for 80 runs, won by 6 wickets

vs Afg - Chased down their 272/8 with 8 wickets in hands in 35 overs

vs Pak - Bundled them out for 191 with last 7 wickets falling for 29 runs, won by 7 wickets in 30.3 overs

vs Ban - Chased down their total of 256/8 in 41.3 overs with 7 wickets remaining

vs NZ - Bowled out for 273 with last 6 wickets falling for 30 runs in 5.4 overs, won by 4 wickets in 48 overs

vs Eng - Bowled them out for 129 in 34.50 ovs, posted 229/9 while batting first, won by 100 runs

vs SL - Wrapped their innings for 55 in 19.4 ovs, posted 357/8 while batting first

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLKATA: The top of the table clash between India and South Africa here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday can be aptly termed as a contest between the hosts' bowling attack and the visitors' batting might. The South Africans batters have lit up the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup with their fireworks with the willow while the Indian bowlers have undoubtedly emerged as the most potent attack of the tournament. For Proteas, it all started with demolition of Sri Lanka in New Delhi where as many as three of their batters - Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram - slammed a ton each as the team posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428. Since then, they have scored 300 plus runs in four of their next six matches. Against Aussies, they put on 311 runs on the board, versus England, they were short of 400 by just 1 run, Bangladesh bowlers were plundered for 382 runs while Kiwi bowling attack looked clueless as they piled on runs to score 357. The only blooper in their otherwise high-impressive campaign so far was their 38-run loss against Netherlands when they failed to chase 246. Similarly, the Indian bowlers, especially the pacers, have been on the roll bundling out their opponents in five out of seven matches they have played so far. In their opener, Australia were threatening to post an imposing total when the trio of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web. As many as seven wickets fell for just 80 runs in that match. The script remained the same against arch-rivals Pakistan as Babar Azam and Co were 162/3 at one stage and were bowled out for 191.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Dharamsala, Indian pacers claimed the last six wickets for 30 runs to make sure New Zealand were all out for 273. They then made a mockery of both England and Sri Lanka, bowling them out for 129 and 55 runs, respectively. The 302-run win in their match also gave them a safe passage to the semifinal. ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023: Kolkata, City of Joy in true sense, for Proteas Given their respective shows at the tournament so far, the match at the historic venue in Kolkata is expected to witness a riveting contest between bat and ball. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is aware of the dangers posed by the Indian attack. "I think you respect the strength and the threats that they bring. It's obviously a world-class bowling attack in their condition, so they know everything about these conditions. We're going to have to have our A games up come tomorrow. But when I say we stick to our processes, we prepare as well as we can," Bavuma said. Admitting that the Indian bowling attack has enough arsenal to exploit the conditions and make life difficult for batters, Bavuma said that they hardly bowl bad balls. "The three-up front, (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj, as well as (Mohammed) Shami, are guys who can exploit anything with that new ball. If there's swing, if there's nip, they can exploit that quite attacking bowlers as well, so I guess with that comes an opportunity to score. Then obviously they've got their spinners in the middle who really hold the game, in Yadav as well as Jadeja, Yadav has that ability to take wickets. So, I think the way we've played spin has been good. I think there will be a big expectation for us to do that." Though Proteas have a better record over India in ODIs — 50 wins, 37 losses in 90 matches — India have outsmarted them quite often in the big events featuring five plus teams (out of 14 matches, they have won 10). In the World Cup, South Africa enjoy a narrow lead with the head-to-head record of 3-2 in their favour. But again, they haven't won against India in the previous two editions of the tournament (2015, 2019). No matter what, there is no doubt that the match could be the sternest test for both teams so far in this tournament. Even India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about if the match could be a dress rehearsal of the World Cup final as both teams are occupying top two positions at the moment. "We are focused on this game. What happens from here on in is still two or three games to go. And both the teams, whether it's us or whether it's South Africa, we still need to earn the right to be there in Ahmedabad. No, we are not seeing it that way (final dress rehearsal)." The former India skipper might have billed it as another league game but frenzy around the match seems unmatched with people turning up at the venue in hundreds and trying their luck to procure tickets. With it being the birthday of Virat Kohli, who is just one century away from Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, the match has gained even more significance with everyone wanting to be a part of history. SA's batters all the way vs SL - 428 with De Kock, Van der Dussen and Markram scoring a century each, won by 102 runs vs Aus - 311 with De Kock scoring a century, won by 134 runs vs Netherlands - Lost by 38 runs while chasing 246 vs Eng - 399 with Klaasen scoring a ton, won by 229 runs vs Ban - 382 with De Kock scoring a ton, won by 149 runs vs Pak - Chased down 271/9 with 16 balls remaining vs NZ - 357 with De Kock, Van Der Dussen scoring a century each, won by 190 runs India bowlers' demolition job vs Aus - Bowled them out for 199 with last 7 wickets falling for 80 runs, won by 6 wickets vs Afg - Chased down their 272/8 with 8 wickets in hands in 35 overs vs Pak - Bundled them out for 191 with last 7 wickets falling for 29 runs, won by 7 wickets in 30.3 overs vs Ban - Chased down their total of 256/8 in 41.3 overs with 7 wickets remaining vs NZ - Bowled out for 273 with last 6 wickets falling for 30 runs in 5.4 overs, won by 4 wickets in 48 overs vs Eng - Bowled them out for 129 in 34.50 ovs, posted 229/9 while batting first, won by 100 runs vs SL - Wrapped their innings for 55 in 19.4 ovs, posted 357/8 while batting first Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp