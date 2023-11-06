Home Sport Cricket

Tushar smashes century against Mizoram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tushar Raheja’s century paved the way for Tamil Nadu to hammer Mizoram by 290 runs in the BCCI men Under-23  one-dayers played at SCA stadium, Rajkot. Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth 403/4 in 50 overs with Raheja top-scoring for them (164). In reply, Mizoram were bundled out for 113 in 47 overs with Pradosh Ranjan Paul taking three wickets for just 22 runs. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 403/4 in 50 ovs (R Vimal Khumar  82, Tushar Raheja 164, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 79) bt  Mizoram 113 in 47 ovs (Sahil Reza 51, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/22).

TN women lose
Clinical bowling performance helped Uttar Pradesh to beat Tamil Nadu by two runs in the BCCI Under-19 Women’s T20 tournament played at JSCA Oval grounds, Ranchi. Chasing 105, Tamil Nadu came close, however, it was not enough as UP bowlers held their nerve to secure a win. Brief scores: UP 104/7 in 20 ovs (Sampada Dixit 60) bt TN 102/8 in 20 ovs (BG Jaishri 30, Kushwah 2/13, Arela 2/18).

