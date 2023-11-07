Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan out of Cricket World Cup with fractured finger

The all-rounder was injured while batting in the controversial three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday.

Published: 07th November 2023 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan.(Photo | File -AP)

By PTI

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the World Cup with a fractured left-index finger, the International Cricket Council said in a news release on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was injured while batting in the controversial three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque has been named as his replacement and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will take over as skipper.

Bangladesh cannot reach the semifinals. It is seventh in the standings with four points from eight matches. Its other win came against Afghanistan, with a final game against Australia in Pune remaining on Nov. 11.

Shakib was the focal point of an acrimonious game on Monday. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket after taking more than two minutes to receive his first ball.

The 36-year-old Shakib was named player of the match for scoring 82 off 65 balls. He was caught off Mathews in what could be his last World Cup appearance for Bangladesh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC World Cup 2023 Shakib Al Hasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp