Jadeja, India's talisman in the middle

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm orthodox tweaker from Saurashtra has been an integral part of the Indian team ever since he made his international debut in 2009. After 13 years, the 34-year-old all-rounder had to take a long break last year as he recovered from a knee injury and surgery thereafter to fix the problem. But he returned well on time to make sure the Men in Blue did not miss his services at the 2023 ODI World Cup. And Jadeja hit the ground running with his three-wicket burst in the middle overs to ensure Rohit Sharma and Co start their campaign with a win in the tournament.

Seven matches and 28 days later, India are on a roll in the premier event and Jadeja is one of the reasons for their more than impressive show. He has bagged 14 wickets at an average of 17.35 and economy of 3.76 from eight matches including a five-for against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Jadeja has also contributed with the willow scoring 111 runs from four innings at an average of 55.50 and strike rate of 115.62.

With their star batters including Rohit and Virat Kohli frequently coming up with dazzling knocks and pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bamboozling the opponents, Jadeja's all-round show has gone unnoticed without doubt. India head coach Rahul Dravid also admitted the fact ahead of their clash against South Africa.

"Again, like you rightly said, because of how good our seamers have been and how fantastic it has been to watch them up front, The performances of people like Jaddu [Jadeja] and Kuldeep [Yadav] have probably gone slightly unnoticed. But I think his ability, and sometimes even having to bowl with a slightly wetter ball, because the ball has been slightly wet," Dravid said while replying to a query on Jadeja and the role he has played so far in the tournament.

"Just the kind of control that he's given us through the middle, the way the control he's given Rohit has been sensational. And just the areas he's bowled as well, I think every metric point tells us that he's up there with anyone in this tournament in terms of just the areas he's been able to hit, the speeds he's been able to bowl at. And then with the bat, again, just again, not easy for someone like him because he bats at 7, doesn't play for three or four games, and then has to come in and again play quite an important innings every time. So that's the tough thing of guys who bat at 6 and 7. When you're batting in the top three, you know that every single game you're going to get an opportunity to play. Sometimes at six and seven, you're not really sure when you're going to get a chance. Or even sometimes you won't even get a game. Or you won't even get a hit like they haven't for the first two or three games, the way we batted. He's just come in and played critical knocks."

Obviously happy with his show, Jadeja said the consistent performance will only make him confident for the upcoming matches especially the knock-out game. "...it's good that I am contributing well in the past 3-4 matches, in batting and bowling. I feel happy that in an important tournament, in important matches I am delivering with the bat and ball. It feels good. Important games are coming up - I am more confident about my individual performance," Jadeja told journalists after claiming a five-for against the Proteas.

Replying to a question wherein he was asked to lend his views assuming himself as a captain on a player like him, Jadeja came up with a witty but thoughtful answer. "I would be very happy. And you said I should think like a captain – I have been thinking like the captain since the first match, it’s just that I've never become one. As an all-rounder – it is our role that if in a tough situation, they have to make 30, 35, 40 runs, and when the partnership is in place, they can change the game by taking one or two wickets. That's their role. I always try to give an impactful performance in batting or bowling. When the team needs me, in any department. And I never take fielding for granted. I also feel that I can miss a catch. So, I am always more prepared, that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field. So, I just keep trying. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. But I keep trying."

As he said, his form gains more value with semifinals coming up in a few days. Jadeja once again needs to come up with a stellar show both with the bat and bowl if India wish to continue their dream run in the tournament.

