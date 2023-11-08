Uttarakhand versus Mumbai in women’s T20 trophy final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front to help Mumbai beat Bengal by eight wickets and qualify for the final of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Raipur. In the other semifinal, Kerala lost to Uttarakhand. They will take on each other in the final on Thursday.

Opting to bat first against Mumbai, Bengal lost early wickets, but Priyanka Bala and Richa Ghosh steadied the ship. Bala scored 32 runs from 38 balls and Ghosh added an 18-ball 28, helping Bengal to get to 117/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 82 off 62 balls to guide Mumbai home.

Earlier, Kerala toiled to post 84/8. Uttarakhand chased down the target in 14.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Brief scores: Kerala 84/8 in 20 ovs (Reddy 22; Amisha 2/11) lost to Uttarakhand 85/2 in 14.2 overs (Punam 43 n.o); Bengal 117/6 in 20 ovs (Bala 32, Ghosh 28) lost to Mumbai 118/2 in 18.4 ovs (Rodrigues 82 n.o).

