Home Sport Cricket

Uttarakhand versus Mumbai in women’s T20 trophy final

Opting to bat first against Mumbai, Bengal lost early wickets, but Priyanka Bala and Richa Ghosh steadied the ship.

Published: 08th November 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front to help Mumbai beat Bengal by eight wickets and qualify for the final of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Raipur. In the other semifinal, Kerala lost to Uttarakhand. They will take on each other in the final on Thursday.

Opting to bat first against Mumbai, Bengal lost early wickets, but Priyanka Bala and Richa Ghosh steadied the ship. Bala scored 32 runs from 38 balls and Ghosh added an 18-ball 28, helping Bengal to get to 117/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 82 off 62 balls to guide Mumbai home. 

Earlier, Kerala toiled to post 84/8. Uttarakhand chased down the target in 14.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Brief scores: Kerala 84/8  in 20 ovs (Reddy 22; Amisha 2/11) lost to Uttarakhand 85/2 in 14.2 overs (Punam 43 n.o); Bengal 117/6 in 20 ovs (Bala 32, Ghosh 28) lost to Mumbai 118/2 in 18.4 ovs (Rodrigues 82 n.o).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Jemimah Rodrigues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp