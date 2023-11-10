Jemimah leads Mumbai to T20 title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Mumbai lifted their first-ever Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur after beating Uttarakhand by six wickets in the final on Thursday evening.

In the final, Mumbai won the toss and invited Ekta Bisht-led side to bat and it proved to be a good decision when the bowlers made early inroads. Punam Raut and Jasia Akhter tried to hold the fort but they did not get any help at the other end. Prakashika Naik was the pick of the bowlers as she took three wickets for 14 runs. Despite losing an early wicket, Rodrigues and Humairaa Kaazi kept the ball rolling. Even when Kazi fell for 23, the captain took the team over the line to lift the trophy. Brief scores: Uttarakhand 84/8 in 20 ovs (Raut 24; Naik 3/14) lost to Mumbai 87/4 in 15.2 ovs (Rodrigues 30 n.o).

