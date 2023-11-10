Shreyas, the spin-hitting crusader

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It had just taken a few minutes for the elephant in the room to make its presence felt. Shreyas Iyer had put out a six-hitting clinic against Sri Lanka but one of the first questions put to him was about the short ball.

The journalist's question was '... short ball has been a problem for you...'. Iyer's combative response was 'when you say it's a problem for me, what do you mean?' When the journalist rephrased that question to '... but it has troubled you...', the Mumbai batter doubled down. "Have you seen how many pull shots... especially which has gone for four. If you are trying to hit a ball, you are bound to get out anyway... If I get bowled two or three times, you all would say, 'okay, he can't play an inswinging ball, he can't play cut if the ball is seaming'.

"... You guys have created that environment outside that he can't play a short ball. I feel that people are picking that up every now and then and it plays on your mind regularly and you keep working on that... it's just that when I go to hit some shots, you are bound to get out. Sometimes, it may work, sometimes, it may not. Majority of the times, it hasn't worked for me, maybe that's the reason you think it's a problem for me. But in my mind, I know there's no problem."

Whether perception or any real weakness — for the record, India's No. 4 averages below 25 against this length (well below his career average of 46.5) — bowlers will keep targeting the 28-year-old with some chin music. What, though, has slightly flown under the radar has been his general performances at No. 4, especially the way he has tackled spin at this event. His specific role in this team is to be the boundary hitter whenever the slower bowlers are in operation and he has done that.

While Virat Kohli is the Indian batter who has scored the most runs against spin in this competition (226), he doesn't have as many attacking weapons as the Mumbaikar. Kohli's 226 runs have come off 268 balls at a strike rate of 84.3 (10x4, 3x6). But Kohli's role in this team isn't to take on spin. It's to nudge the ball into the gaps and run (140 singles and 14 doubles).

The task to take on the spin in this team is left to Iyer (156 off 162 at a strike rate of 96.2) and Rohit Sharma (152 off 143 at a strike rate of 106.2). In fact, the former leads all Indian batters for sixes against this bowling type with seven. That he's able to be aggressive against the spinners while not losing his wicket to this bowling type (only been dismissed once by them in 162 deliveries) is the value addition he has given to this team.

It's why the management showed their patience in waiting for him as he recovered from his injury. Throughout 2022 - under the new regime of Rohit and Rahul Dravid - Iyer's numbers against spin remained impressive. 323 runs from 328. It was the most by an Indian batter in the year while averaging 64.6.

As far as India were concerned, he was going to be the No. 4 at the World Cup. But recovering from the injury has not been an easy ride. "I was longing to come back to the team," he said after his 82 at Mumbai. "It was a difficult position to be in, watching them on TV. I know the grind and the preparation I went through before coming here, it was intense." With the home stretch in view, Iyer against the opposition spinners could be a sub-plot within the game. As long as he is able to ride out the bounce.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: It had just taken a few minutes for the elephant in the room to make its presence felt. Shreyas Iyer had put out a six-hitting clinic against Sri Lanka but one of the first questions put to him was about the short ball. The journalist's question was '... short ball has been a problem for you...'. Iyer's combative response was 'when you say it's a problem for me, what do you mean?' When the journalist rephrased that question to '... but it has troubled you...', the Mumbai batter doubled down. "Have you seen how many pull shots... especially which has gone for four. If you are trying to hit a ball, you are bound to get out anyway... If I get bowled two or three times, you all would say, 'okay, he can't play an inswinging ball, he can't play cut if the ball is seaming'. "... You guys have created that environment outside that he can't play a short ball. I feel that people are picking that up every now and then and it plays on your mind regularly and you keep working on that... it's just that when I go to hit some shots, you are bound to get out. Sometimes, it may work, sometimes, it may not. Majority of the times, it hasn't worked for me, maybe that's the reason you think it's a problem for me. But in my mind, I know there's no problem." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Whether perception or any real weakness — for the record, India's No. 4 averages below 25 against this length (well below his career average of 46.5) — bowlers will keep targeting the 28-year-old with some chin music. What, though, has slightly flown under the radar has been his general performances at No. 4, especially the way he has tackled spin at this event. His specific role in this team is to be the boundary hitter whenever the slower bowlers are in operation and he has done that. While Virat Kohli is the Indian batter who has scored the most runs against spin in this competition (226), he doesn't have as many attacking weapons as the Mumbaikar. Kohli's 226 runs have come off 268 balls at a strike rate of 84.3 (10x4, 3x6). But Kohli's role in this team isn't to take on spin. It's to nudge the ball into the gaps and run (140 singles and 14 doubles). The task to take on the spin in this team is left to Iyer (156 off 162 at a strike rate of 96.2) and Rohit Sharma (152 off 143 at a strike rate of 106.2). In fact, the former leads all Indian batters for sixes against this bowling type with seven. That he's able to be aggressive against the spinners while not losing his wicket to this bowling type (only been dismissed once by them in 162 deliveries) is the value addition he has given to this team. It's why the management showed their patience in waiting for him as he recovered from his injury. Throughout 2022 - under the new regime of Rohit and Rahul Dravid - Iyer's numbers against spin remained impressive. 323 runs from 328. It was the most by an Indian batter in the year while averaging 64.6. As far as India were concerned, he was going to be the No. 4 at the World Cup. But recovering from the injury has not been an easy ride. "I was longing to come back to the team," he said after his 82 at Mumbai. "It was a difficult position to be in, watching them on TV. I know the grind and the preparation I went through before coming here, it was intense." With the home stretch in view, Iyer against the opposition spinners could be a sub-plot within the game. As long as he is able to ride out the bounce. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp