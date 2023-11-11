Disaster strikes again as ICC suspends SLC

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As if their woeful campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup and a tug-of-war between the government and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were not enough, the sport in the island nation was dealt yet another blow on Friday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the SLC’s membership with immediate effect citing government interference.

The suspension has left many questions unanswered and a few prominent among them are how the ICC will share the prize money of the ongoing tournament with the board, which in fact is not in place. The U-19 men’s World Cup to be hosted in the country in January will be uncertain. Meanwhile, the SLC chief Shammi Silva could attend the ICC meeting on November 21.

