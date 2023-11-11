Home Sport Cricket

World Cup hits one million fans milestone, on track to become one of the most attended ICC events

ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  Over a million fans have attended the ongoing cricket World Cup with the tournament on track to become one of the most attended ICC events in history.

With six games to go, the millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the ICC said in a media release.

The tournament has already broken multiple viewership and digital records.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, "With over 1 million attendees and record-breaking viewership, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has reminded cricket fans around the world of the support and interest in the ODI format that highlights how much World Cup cricket is valued.

"As we look ahead to the knockout stages, we look forward to this event breaking more records and showcasing the best about cricket in one day," he added.

