India wins toss, opts to bat against New Zealand in World Cup semifinal

Though the balance is tilted in India’s favour, the hosts know they have a big challenge in hand.

India's captain Rohit Sharma with teammates Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan during a warm-up session before the start of the semifinal between India and New Zealand. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

The 2011 champions India are on an unbeaten run, having won nine matches on the trot while two-time finalists New Zealand were the last team to qualify by finishing in fourth place in the league stages.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

