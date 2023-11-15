Home Sport Cricket

World Cup: India post imposing 397/4 against New Zealand after Virat Kohli's record 50th ton

Rohit Sharma's (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics, tons by Kohli (117 off 113) and Iyer (105 off 70), and a fluent 65-ball 79 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, powered India.

Published: 15th November 2023

Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Mumbai (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer propelled India to an imposing 397 for four against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma's (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics, tons by Kohli (117 off 113) and Iyer (105 off 70), and a fluent 65-ball 79 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, powered India after the skipper won a good toss.

Rohit, as is his wont, went after the bowling straightaway, and almost killed the contest in the first hour of play at the Wankhede Stadium, his dazzling array of stokes leaving the Kiwis bruised and battered.

Going for one too many, Rohit fell for a 29-ball 47 but Gill took over from there and continued to torment the Kiwis with his repertoire of strokes.

After Gill was forced to go back, Kohli and Iyer carried on the good work to set New Zealand an improbable target.

Gill, though, came back and remained not out on 80 off 66 balls.

During the course of his innings, Kohli also became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, 80 not out).

