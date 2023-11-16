Seven-wicket haul for Shami & record ton for Kohli as India enter WC final

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Darryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson were at it for a while. You know that things are not going India's way when there is hardly any noise in the crowd. On Wednesday evening, Wankhede, a sea of blue, had gone into silent mode for a while.

Chasing 398 in a World Cup semifinal, the New Zealand captain and Mitchell were quietly building momentum. Four-five singles in an over, then a boundary to keep up with the run-rate and both had crossed their fifties in the process. The New Zealand No. 4 swept and reverse swept almost every over against spinners and when the length was favourable, he took them on. One of those sixes he smashed off Ravindra Jadeja literally hit the roof of the Wankhede Stadium.

While the required run-rate was still closer to ten, the nerves had started to kick in. Is this going to be another heartbreak? Another semifinal loss against New Zealand in a World Cup semifinal? On the field, the Indian team looked a bit deflated as well. Their captain Rohit Sharma was making the bowling changes, but the breakthroughs were not coming. At one point, Sharma turned to someone who hasn’t put a foot wrong with the ball in hand — Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand needed 179 from 18 overs. Very much doable with eight wickets in hand. First ball, Mitchell took a single to score a century. Williamson knew he had to take Shami on, but that has not worked for any batter in this tournament. He flicked Shami next ball, only to be caught in the deep. Shami struck, but he did not stop there. Two balls later, he trapped Tom Latham on the pads for a duck. Two wickets in three balls and the momentum had shifted. The crowd found their voice too. They started chanting ‘Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami’, and that had an effect on the players as well. They started believing, got into the game and threw themselves around.

Mitchell was still going strong at the other end. With Glenn Phillips, they took on Mohammed Siraj, bringing the equation to 112 from 54 balls. In came Kuldeep Yadav. Every time he was under the pump, the wrist spinner rose against the tide. Here, he bowled a two-run over to build the pressure. The reward was for Jasprit Bumrah at the other end as Phillips fell. Kuldeep had his share when Mark Chapman tried to slog sweep him only to find Jadeja in the deep.

The contest was all but over, but one last man was standing — Mitchell. Fittingly, Shami came back to get his fifer as the centurion fell for 134 from 118 balls. Shami went on to take two more, a seven-wicket haul in a semifinal where his fellow pacers went for runs, helping the team beat New Zealand by 70 runs and reach their first World Cup final in 12 years. Could it get any better?

That is what this bowling attack is all about. You have Bumrah and Siraj up top, but if they have a bad day, which in itself is rare, Shami will step in. If Jadeja cannot control runs, Kuldeep will. This bowling attack, even when it seems like they are having an off day, will continue to win matches on their own.

The batting is no different either. They have Sharma up top, who realised what he had to do for the team to thrive. Take on attacks and disrupt bowling plans in the first ten overs.

On Wednesday, Sharma smashed Tim Southee and Trent Boult out of the attack. He swept and pulled Mitchell Santner into the stands, racing to a 29-ball 47 before getting out. Then there is Shubman Gill, the anointed prince of Indian cricket. The youngster, who had already scored over 1200 runs in ODIs this year before the WC, put on a stellar display of batsmanship — 80 from 66 balls. Once he got out, it was Shreyas Iyer's turn to showcase his talent. For someone who struggled in the lead up to the World Cup, he is in the form of his life right now as he scored his second consecutive century — 105 runs from 70 balls on the day.

KL Rahul, who has been equally impressive in this campaign, provided the finishing touch with 39 off 20 balls. That took India to 397/4. However, the spotlight was on Virat Kohli, who eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record. He scored a 115-ball 117 to post his 50th ODI hundred. He was tied with Tendulkar at 49, who he considers to be his idol, before entering the match. The stars seem to be aligning for India. Having secured the final berth, Rohit & Co will be determined to finish with a bang come Sunday.



Brief scores: India 397/4 in 50 ovs (Kohli 117, Iyer 105, Gill 80 n.o, Rohit 47) bt NZ 327 in 48.5 ovs (Mitchell 134, Williamson 69; Shami 7/57).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Darryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson were at it for a while. You know that things are not going India's way when there is hardly any noise in the crowd. On Wednesday evening, Wankhede, a sea of blue, had gone into silent mode for a while. Chasing 398 in a World Cup semifinal, the New Zealand captain and Mitchell were quietly building momentum. Four-five singles in an over, then a boundary to keep up with the run-rate and both had crossed their fifties in the process. The New Zealand No. 4 swept and reverse swept almost every over against spinners and when the length was favourable, he took them on. One of those sixes he smashed off Ravindra Jadeja literally hit the roof of the Wankhede Stadium. While the required run-rate was still closer to ten, the nerves had started to kick in. Is this going to be another heartbreak? Another semifinal loss against New Zealand in a World Cup semifinal? On the field, the Indian team looked a bit deflated as well. Their captain Rohit Sharma was making the bowling changes, but the breakthroughs were not coming. At one point, Sharma turned to someone who hasn’t put a foot wrong with the ball in hand — Mohammed Shami.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); New Zealand needed 179 from 18 overs. Very much doable with eight wickets in hand. First ball, Mitchell took a single to score a century. Williamson knew he had to take Shami on, but that has not worked for any batter in this tournament. He flicked Shami next ball, only to be caught in the deep. Shami struck, but he did not stop there. Two balls later, he trapped Tom Latham on the pads for a duck. Two wickets in three balls and the momentum had shifted. The crowd found their voice too. They started chanting ‘Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Shami’, and that had an effect on the players as well. They started believing, got into the game and threw themselves around. Mitchell was still going strong at the other end. With Glenn Phillips, they took on Mohammed Siraj, bringing the equation to 112 from 54 balls. In came Kuldeep Yadav. Every time he was under the pump, the wrist spinner rose against the tide. Here, he bowled a two-run over to build the pressure. The reward was for Jasprit Bumrah at the other end as Phillips fell. Kuldeep had his share when Mark Chapman tried to slog sweep him only to find Jadeja in the deep. The contest was all but over, but one last man was standing — Mitchell. Fittingly, Shami came back to get his fifer as the centurion fell for 134 from 118 balls. Shami went on to take two more, a seven-wicket haul in a semifinal where his fellow pacers went for runs, helping the team beat New Zealand by 70 runs and reach their first World Cup final in 12 years. Could it get any better? That is what this bowling attack is all about. You have Bumrah and Siraj up top, but if they have a bad day, which in itself is rare, Shami will step in. If Jadeja cannot control runs, Kuldeep will. This bowling attack, even when it seems like they are having an off day, will continue to win matches on their own. The batting is no different either. They have Sharma up top, who realised what he had to do for the team to thrive. Take on attacks and disrupt bowling plans in the first ten overs. On Wednesday, Sharma smashed Tim Southee and Trent Boult out of the attack. He swept and pulled Mitchell Santner into the stands, racing to a 29-ball 47 before getting out. Then there is Shubman Gill, the anointed prince of Indian cricket. The youngster, who had already scored over 1200 runs in ODIs this year before the WC, put on a stellar display of batsmanship — 80 from 66 balls. Once he got out, it was Shreyas Iyer's turn to showcase his talent. For someone who struggled in the lead up to the World Cup, he is in the form of his life right now as he scored his second consecutive century — 105 runs from 70 balls on the day. KL Rahul, who has been equally impressive in this campaign, provided the finishing touch with 39 off 20 balls. That took India to 397/4. However, the spotlight was on Virat Kohli, who eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record. He scored a 115-ball 117 to post his 50th ODI hundred. He was tied with Tendulkar at 49, who he considers to be his idol, before entering the match. The stars seem to be aligning for India. Having secured the final berth, Rohit & Co will be determined to finish with a bang come Sunday.Brief scores: India 397/4 in 50 ovs (Kohli 117, Iyer 105, Gill 80 n.o, Rohit 47) bt NZ 327 in 48.5 ovs (Mitchell 134, Williamson 69; Shami 7/57). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp