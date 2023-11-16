Shami-final: India’s perfect 10 in Mumbai, over to Ahmedabad now

Gomesh S By

MUMBAI: A first final since 2011. The wait looked like an eternity. The emotion was vividly visible in every person supporting the home team here at the Wankhede and the crores watching on television outside. The stadium was draped in blue. The stage itself was daunting; the enormity of playing a semifinal at home is no mean task.

This World Cup India have hardly made a mistake. Or taken a false step. Wednesday too there would be none. Rohit Sharma called it right and opted to bat. The score of 397 took every equation out of the game. Even against New Zealand, a high-spirited team that is capable of springing a surprise. Yet chasing one this steep always looked impossible on a wicket that was slowing as the game progressed, especially when the ball twirls with the breeze in the early evening here.

Early on, the deck was a beauty for batting when the Indian top-order flourished. Skipper Rohit Sharma bludgeoned his way through powerplay to give India the start they wanted ably supported by Shubman Gill. However, the accolades were reserved for Virat Kohli, who scored another hundred to surpass his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the record books with his 50th ODI 100. There was a poignant movement when he bowed down to his idol after crossing the landmark. Shreyas Iyer scored a second consecutive hundred and India never looked vulnerable.

If Kohli has made this his World Cup, Mohammed Shami is not far behind. He has made seam bowling an art form and showed that with his impeccable control, this too can be a potent weapon in any format. He too passed a 50, but on wickets in the World Cup with his third fifer before finishing with 7/57 (the best by an Indian pacer at this level).

The batters have been on a different planet. India’s top five have scored over 2570 runs this edition. Their average — 65.8 — is slightly higher than the generational Aussies in the 2007 World Cup (65.2). Supported by a well-oiled bowling unit, 100 overs stands between them and the sport’s holy grail. Only a mishap can take that elusive ICC title away. Ahmedabad, here they come with more than a hope and a prayer.

Kohli goes ton-ton

Virat Kohli crossed that magical 50-century mark with his match-winning hundred against New Zealand. He suprassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 and bowed to the batting legend in the stands

Aus-SA semifinal

Australia are all set to include Glenn Maxwell in the team against South Africa in the second semifinal in Kolkata on Thursday. Aussie captain Pat Cummins said he is on the mend and is available | P13

