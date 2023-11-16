Home Sport Cricket

World Cup: Australia chasing 213 for victory after Miller rescues South Africa with fighting ton

David Miller hits a boundary during the World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: David Miller struck a 116-ball 101 and lifted South Africa to 212 after his team had lost four early wickets against Australia during the second semifinal of the World Cup here on Thursday.

Miller hit eight fours and five sixes during his rescue act, and brought up his century with a maximum over deep midwicket off Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Miller got out two balls later, though.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, South Africa were off to a disastrous start losing both their openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma with just eight runs on the board in the sixth over.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram too didn't last long, leaving South Africa precariously placed at 24/4 in the 12th over.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the wreckers in chief early into South Africa's innings.

A partnership of 95 runs between Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 48 balls) steadied the ship before Australia struck again to remove the latter through Travis Head.

Brief scores: South Africa: 212 all out in 49.4 overs (David Miller 101, Heinrich Klaasen 47; Pat Cummins 3/51, Mitchell Starc 3/34, Josh Hazlewood 2/12).

