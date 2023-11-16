World Cup: Australia deny spirited South Africa with nervy win, set up final showdown against India

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Left with a fractured hand during Australia's tour of South Africa in the month preceding the World Cup, Travis Head was in danger of missing out on the premier 50-over tournament. Odds were against his recovery but Australia showed faith in their opener even if it meant travelling with literally a 14-member squad for one of their biggest tournaments of the year.

As was expected, Head's left hand took time to heal completely and in the process, he missed the first five matches. But once he returned, he immediately made an impact. In Australia's crucial match against New Zealand in Dharamsala, Head hammered 109 off just 67 balls as Pat Cummins & Co went on to win the high-scoring thriller by 5 runs. The blistering innings helped him bag the Player of the Match award but the next three matches turned out to be forgettable outings as the opener failed to impress with both the bat and ball.

The left-hand batter could not have afforded any further slip up especially with his team taking on arch-rivals South Africa in an all-important semifinal here at the Edens Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. And as the saying 'cometh the hour, cometh the man' goes, Head delivered an all-round show when it mattered the most to help Australia enter their eighth World Cup final.

He first dazzled with the ball, grabbing wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen off successive deliveries and then gave his team a flying start, scoring 48-ball 62 while chasing a modest but tricky target of 213.

His departure saw the five-time champions surviving quite a few anxious moments before crossing the finish line. But given the brisk start Head had given, the required run rate was never an issue providing Aussies the luxury to see off South African spinners — Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. In the end, they won by three wickets and 16 balls remaining. This was the third semifinal between the two heavyweights and unfortunately all of them ended in big heartbreaks for the Proteas.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma had won the toss and opted to bat despite it being cloudy since the morning with prediction of passing showers. Given the overcast conditions, South Africa lost their top-4 batters with the scoreboard reading a paltry 24 by the end of the 12th over. Australian quicks — Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — were breathing fire as they pocketed two wickets apiece. David Miller joined Heinrich Klaasen in the middle then. The duo added 20 off next 13 deliveries before rain stopped the play, for a change favouring the Proteas.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and South Africa were definitely in dire straits. The 45-minute break gave the batters time to ponder over the situation and devise ways to get out of the hole. Rebuilding was important but so was taking attack back to the bowlers. The next 113 balls fetched 95 runs but also saw the downfall of Klassen. After premier spinner Adam Zampa was rendered ineffective, Cummins called in Head. Klaasen welcomed him with two fours off the first two deliveries but missed the one spinning into him. Marco Jansen departed the very next ball as South Africa slumped to 119 for six with Head justifying the faith shown in him by his skipper.

Left stranded on one end, Miller then took control of the proceeding with Gerald Coetzee proving to be more than an able partner. Playing his role to perfection, Coetzee made sure Miller stayed at the striking end as they cautiously resurrected the innings. They added 53 for the seventh wicket before 23-year-old Coetzee went for a pull off Cummins, only to glove the short ball that was pouched safely by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

Running out of partners as Keshav Maharaj also didn't last longer at the crease, Miller upped the ante to notch up his first hundred of the tournament. Batting on 95, he picked up a short-of-a-length delivery from the Australian skipper and heaved it over deep mid-wicket to go past the three-figure mark. Miller aggressively jabbed the willow in the air before letting out a huge roar to celebrate the innings. He departed the next ball, holing out to Head at deep square leg. But the 116-ball 101-run knock, which was laced with eight fours and five sixes, gave Bavuma & Co something to defend.

Chasing the modest target, Australia raced to 39 in the first five overs with their openers David Warner and Head dealing in boundaries. The next over by Kagiso Rabada generated 21 runs as Warner slammed him for two sixes before Head cleared the cow corner. Rabada overstepping in the over didn't help his team's cause as well.

As his two frontline pacers were proving expensive, Bavuma immediately pressed Aiden Markram into attack and the move paid dividends as Warner was bowled through the gate to bring much respite in the South African camp.

Mitchell Marsh, who played out five dots in a row, followed Warner in the next over as Rassie van der Dussen took a stunning catch, diving to his right.

Steve Smith then joined forces with Head, who hit Coetzee for three successive fours to complete his fifty. As he was threatening to run away with the game, Maharaj was introduced in the 15th over and he delivered instantly by castling Head. Shamshi then trapped Marnus Labuschagne in front of the stumps before rattling dangerous Glenn Maxwell's stumps to reduce Australia to 137/5 inside 25 overs. They went on to lose Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Inglis as well but that couldn't stop them from overhauling the target.

Brief scores: South Africa 212 in 49.4 ovs (Miller 101, Klaasen 47; Starc 3/34, Cummins 3/51) lost to Australia 215/7 in 47.2 ovs (Head 62, Smith 30, Warner 29; Shamsi 2/42, Coetzee 2/47).

He first dazzled with the ball, grabbing wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen off successive deliveries and then gave his team a flying start, scoring 48-ball 62 while chasing a modest but tricky target of 213. His departure saw the five-time champions surviving quite a few anxious moments before crossing the finish line. But given the brisk start Head had given, the required run rate was never an issue providing Aussies the luxury to see off South African spinners — Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. 