2023 ODI World Cup: Ahmedabad braces for the big day

AHMEDABAD: By now, the cricketing press pack is familiar with Rahul Dravid's matchday minus two routine. Come to the Stadium, take a good, hard look at it, and ponder over it with the support staff before going to the nets. He stuck to the routine on Friday.

A good 15 minutes before the start of India's optional training session, Dravid strode to the square eager to look at the surface that would be in play. It was under several sheets of brown. Interestingly, after some communication with officials next to the square, Dravid whipped out his phone to have a conversation. Soon enough, the covers were lifted (there is no reason to suggest Dravid wasn't allowed to view the surface before the phone call). Batting coach Vikram Rathour was among those with Dravid at the time. Skipper Rohit Sharma also paid a visit to the surface.

The pitch for the final is slightly off-centre so there will be a shorter side. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) denied claims that Andy Atkinson, the world governing body's pitches consultant, has left the country. He will be in Ahmedabad in his original capacity. Coming back to the training session, KL Rahul, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja were the only ones who trained among the players who featured in the last semifinals. Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin and Ishan Kishan were the others.



Rehearsals on

Late in the evening, dress rehearsals for the Closing Ceremony were on. A bevvy of stars are expected to perform before the final. In fact, it's been reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance.

While plans have been kept under wraps, a similar-looking golf cart to the one that paraded Modi and Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister, around the Stadium on the morning of the 4th Test between India and Australia earlier this year, made its presence felt in the outfield. A few members of the Australian government, including Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, who's in India to take part in the India-Australia 2+2 Dialogue, will watch the final from the Stadium.

The city itself is eagerly looking forward to it. Even as a slightly harsh sun broke through in the afternoon, scores of people were milling about outside the main gate of this cavernous Stadium. Vendors had already set their stalls with knockoff jerseys while a sizable number of cops and official vehicles stayed in the background.

